"Women, life, freedom!" chanted locals at a vigil held for the death of Mahsa Amini on Friday afternoon.
Roughly 20 students and community members gathered at Speakers Circle in recognition of Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of Iran's morality police in September.
Amini's death and its subsequent protests have since gained worldwide attention. She was arrested Sept. 13 for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely in public. After three days of incarceration, Amini was pronounced dead by authorities due to suffering a heart attack.
However, Amini's family and protesters worldwide dispute the Iranian government's claims.
Al Dabiri, a former president of the Mizzou Iranian Student Association, was at the vigil held at MU on Friday. Dabiri said he viewed the event as an opportunity to unite the Iranian people and show the world who they are.
"Please reach out to your Iranian students in any institution you're involved with and show them that you understand their pain. Show solidarity, don't stereotype them," Dabiri said.
While expressing his feelings about how the death of Amini made him feel, Dabiri said:
Argon Gruber, a graduate philosophy instructor at MU, attended the vigil in support of Iranian students. He said he hoped the vigil would bring international solidarity and that he believes it's important for people in America to fight for women's rights.
"It comes home that these same trends, these same movements, are not just on the other side of the planet, they're here at home too," Gruber said. "This fight for freedom, for justice, isn't something that we here in the states have already secured."
Alireza Kasaie, an MU graduate student and a member of the Iranian student association, explained that he feared not only for his own life but the lives of his loved ones in Iran.
"Now, it's two weeks that they cut off the internet in Iran. No one can have access to internet," Kasaie said. Today made a week that he has not been able to speak to his mother.
Kasaie wants the world to hear Iran's cry for help as its people battle oppression.
"It's the biggest revolution in human history, a feminist revolution, that will be the first time in history that's happening in Iran," Kasaie said.