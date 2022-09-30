"Women, life, freedom!" chanted locals at a vigil held for the death of Mahsa Amini on Friday afternoon. 

Roughly 20 students and community members gathered at Speakers Circle in recognition of Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of Iran's morality police in September.

  VOX Reporter, Fall 2022

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022.

