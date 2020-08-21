MU junior Nazeeha Syed is excited to be back on campus and moving into her apartment at The Lofts of Columbia downtown. Even though all her classes will be online this semester, she signed her lease before campus shut down in March and always assumed she would move back to town regardless of whether classes went virtual.
“I’m basically already fully online, so I’ll be fine,” the 20-year-old Naperville, Illinois, resident said.
Syed’s mother, Dilshad Syed, was a little more nervous about the move.
“I mean, she’s had 5½ months of practice on how to do preventative care and social distancing and all that good stuff,” she said. “I’m cautiously excited and optimistic.”
MU’s campus population has slowly been growing as the first week of class approaches, but move-in looks different this year. Students are walking around campus wearing masks or holding them in hand as they chat with friends. Mustard-colored move-in signs outside campus residence halls limit people to 20 minutes of loading and unloading. Small numbers of cars park outside the halls while residents buzz back and forth unloading their things.
Although MU will be open, classes will be a combination of in-person, online and hybrid learning to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cathie Beatrici’s son, Antonio Beatrici, is a freshman nursing student. She hopes MU administrators will have an adaptable mindset rather than being rigid about their plans for the semester. They must prioritize safety and trust the data, she said.
“As a parent, I don’t care how disappointed my son is,” Cathie Beatrici said about the possibility of MU shutting down campus or sending students home. “It’s my job to get him over that disappointment.”
Sophomore Bridget Pegg was less optimistic about how the school year will progress.
“I mean, look at all the other schools that had to close after a week,” Pegg said. She expects MU will wind up taking a route similar to the University of North Carolina, Michigan State and Notre Dame, which already have shut down or restricted student events and in-person classes.
Boone County had 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a record single-day high for the county. Half those cases were among people ages 20-24. Stephanie Browning, director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, told KBIA’s Janet Saidi on “The Check-In” show Thursday that the highest number of cases continues to be among college-age students.
“If young people want to carry on as young people will do, their college experience may change dramatically,” Browning said. “That would be my concern, and it changes this community as well.”
Pegg expects to stay at her downtown apartment throughout the school year to prevent exposing her grandparents to any unnecessary virus risks. She has packed extra winter clothes.
CJ Watts, 19, an environmental science major, said he was “optimistic” about the campus being able to run well and about his classmates being able to abide by the mask and social-distancing rules.
With a mix of classes being online and in person, Watts hopes MU will be able to persevere. “I hope to stay for a while,” he said.
Ashley Jones, a senior journalism student, was excited to be moving into the Rise on 9th and said social distancing and virtual learning present unique challenges in learning how to connect with people. Her enthusiasm about moving back to campus outweighed any hesitation about the pandemic.
“I think the way people are treating our current pandemic, it causes them to appreciate little things more,” Jones said, “and so the semester will definitely be one about community and getting connected without being physically connected.”
Cheryl Payne wore black latex gloves while helping her nephew, sophomore marketing student Blake Brown, move in Hudson Hall.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we have to drive back in a few weeks,” she said.
Meanwhile, four freshmen sat in the shade along a campus path near College Avenue chatting over lunch from Baja Grill. Emma Menzel rubbed a napkin over her black face mask.
“I literally got fish taco all over this,” she said.
Like many parents sending their children to college, her parents were sad when they dropped her off, “but they were happy all my classes are in person, so I get to have the normal college experience.”
Menzel pointed out that the freshmen have still been able to do normal campus activities, such as the Tiger Walk, just in smaller sessions.
“Since it’s all new anyways, the masks just seem like a part of the new rather than back home when we started wearing masks,” Emma Jenkies said. “It felt really weird, but now I’m used to meeting people in masks.”