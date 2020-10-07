MU’s annual Tiger Food Fight will be Friday from noon to 6 p.m., the university announced Wednesday.
The canned food drive, organized by MU’s Homecoming Steering Committee, encourages people in Columbia and Boone County to donate canned food items to those experiencing food insecurity.
According to the Homecoming 2020 tri-director, Macyn McClurg, the pandemic has caused more difficulties for people who are food insecure.
“There have been a lot of hardships that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in the news release.
The event will take place in the circle drive in front of the Reynolds Alumni Center on MU’s campus. In order to comply with social distancing, it will be operated as a drive-thru.
All canned food donations will go to Tiger Pantry and the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. According to the release, up to 35,000 pounds of food was donated last year.
Acceptable items include canned meats, beans, chili, vegetables, fruit, soups and ravioli, as well as jarred foods and peanut butter. Ramen noodles, perishable items and any items not specified will not be accepted.
Many of MU Homecoming’s events slated for the annual tradition have been canceled to comply with public health measures, but some will still be hosted virtually.