Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center welcomed a new animal last week — a mule.
Josephine, “Josie” for short, is an 11-year-old Molly mule donated by Marine Corps veteran and longtime Cedar Creek rider Joseph Bryan.
Josie was bought by Bryan for $6,700 at the 13th Annual Fall Auction held earlier this month by the MU Equine Teaching Facility.
Bryan said he knew Josie was the one when he saw her online at the MU Equine Teaching Facility website. {span}He said he enjoys being able to help Cedar Creek with the donation of Josie. {/span}
Bryan has ridden at Cedar Creek for the last five years with a group of veterans from the Truman Veterans’ Hospital. Riding at Cedar Creek reminds Bryan of riding horses at his grandparents’ farm in Fulton during his childhood, he said.
“I used to ride motorcycles and half my friends are gone now,” Bryan said. “I sold my motorcycle and thought, ‘Why, I could just get a mule.’ It’s a great transition.”
Cedar Creek’s director, Karen Grindler, said Josie is a great addition to the center.
“She’s a special animal, she’s not like your typical mule,” Grindler said. “She’s really special.”
Part of the reason is Josie’s age and training, she said. Because all of Cedar Creek’s animals are donated, most are well into their later years when they reach the center. A mule was especially needed at Cedar Creek due to its ability to carry more weight, allowing for larger adults to ride, Grindler said.
At 11, Josie is on the younger side. Most mules live to around 35, Grindler said. She joked that Josie will probably outlive her.
Josie’s experience and training is also what makes her such a great fit for Cedar Creek, said Mikaela Adams, the graduate facility manager of MU Equine teaching facility.
Josie was donated to the facility in March and the students and staff spent eight months working with her. They had her walk on a tarp, wooden platforms and bounced balls around her, Adams said.
“Our goal was to introduce her to more objects, widen her horizons, and make her more confident,” Adams said. “Everything we did was to make her more stable.”
Josie already had some experience before coming to the facility, and the extra training there by the students and staff makes her a great candidate for therapeutic riding and a great fit for Cedar Creek, Adams said.
Cedar Creek’s team is currently preparing and training Josie for her job as a therapeutic animal, which includes getting her used to wheelchairs, lifts and the trails. She is expected to be completely integrated into lessons starting in March, Grindler said.
