The Boone County Muleskinners and League of Women Voters encouraged group members to advocate on behalf of fair redistricting maps at congressional hearings throughout the state at a meeting Friday.
The Boone County Muleskinners, the county’s oldest Democratic social club, hosted the League of Women Voters at its weekly Zoom meeting.
Both groups spoke about a variety of topics, including Afghan refugees and upcoming events. However, their main focus was the legislative redistricting process in terms of drawing fair maps and proportional population representation.
According to both groups, the legislative redistricting process is very important for next decade because it can determine how elections will go throughout the state.
“Fair maps give citizens a voice,” said Sharon Scheenberger, a member of the League of Women Voters.
Every 10 years, the United States Census takes a count of the population in cities and states across the country. Then, the 435 available House of Representative seats are divided up by state population. States like Texas gained two seats in the latest Census. Missouri still stands at eight seats.
However, in Missouri, new maps are being drawn up based on city populations and must be approved by 14 out of 20 commissions and sent to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft by Jan. 9.
After that, the Missouri Supreme Court will appoint six judges to officially draw the new legislative maps.
Advocating on behalf of proportionate maps, the Missouri League of Women Voters has partnered with a nonpartisan research group funded by the University of Illinois planning to draw congressional maps.
The league has also communicated with community leaders about their hopes and have spoken to community groups about the redistricting process.