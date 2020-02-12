The attorney for Ashland Police Chief Lyn Woolford is tight-lipped about what led to the police chief's placement on administrative leave. However, he said they plan to challenge the decision.
According to a Tuesday news release, Woolford was placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately at the direction of the mayor.
In the release, Ashland City Administrator Tony St. Romaine said the city cannot disclose specific details on the matter until it has been thoroughly reviewed. St. Romaine told the Missourian in a telephone call that he met with the mayor Tuesday night before the decision was made.
Ashland attorney Matt Uhrig is representing Woolford, but said he cannot comment on the specific allegations against him other than that they plan to contest them. As to how exactly they will contest them, Uhrig said it is too early for them to decide, but they have a number of options.
"They range from a lawsuit to just direct discussions with the city administrator," he said.
Uhrig said as they receive more information and review the situation further, he and Woolford will decide on a course of action.
Ashland Deputy Chief of Police Terry Toalson will serve as interim chief during Woolford's leave. This appointment is expected to be made official Tuesday at the next Board of Aldermen meeting, according to the news release.