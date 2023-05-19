Muna, Noah Cyrus, Post Sex Nachos and Ethel Cain will be in the lineup for the Treeline Music Festival this fall.

Treeline, formerly known as Roots N Blues, announced 18 more performers Friday through its website and social media.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2023

    Studying investigative and arts journalism

    Reach me at epwrmt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.