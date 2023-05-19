Muna, Noah Cyrus, Post Sex Nachos and Ethel Cain will be in the lineup for the Treeline Music Festival this fall.
Treeline, formerly known as Roots N Blues, announced 18 more performers Friday through its website and social media.
The festival announced headliners Japanese Breakfast, Robert Cray and Salt-N-Pepa earlier this month. Yet to be announced are two performers, including the final headliner.
The lineup includes eight Missouri-based performers, including two from Columbia: Halle Kearns and the Quorus, Columbia's LGBTQ+ community choir.
Treeline will be held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at Stephens Lake Park.
