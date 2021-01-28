MU police responded to a report Wednesday night of an intoxicated MU student harassing, disrupting and using a racial slur at the door of two other students, according to an email from MU Student Affairs. The student has been removed from campus pending the results of MU’s student conduct process, according to the email.
MU News Bureau Director Christian Basi gave details of the event. Basi said the student was charged with three different counts: first-degree tampering with a witness, first-degree harassment and first-degree trespassing. The student was also issued three citations: first-degree minor intoxication, second-degree property damage and fourth-degree assault.
The MU police received a complaint at a residence hall, and officers were dispatched to that hall at 2:50 a.m. After investigating on scene, the officers escorted the student back to his room. At that time he was issued the three citations.
At 4:20 a.m., the officers were dispatched to the student’s residence again for the same complaint a second time, Basi said. The student was then arrested on the three charges and taken to the Boone County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Bill Stackman and Vice Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Maurice Gipson condemned acts of aggression and intolerance in the release.