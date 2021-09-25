The MU Police Department identified and interviewed a suspect in Friday morning's sexual assault, according to a news release from the department. Authorities confirmed the assault happened at an apartment complex on the south side of Columbia.
Prior to this update, it was determined that the assault took place between 1 and 2:50 a.m. Friday morning.
Sara Diedrich, MU public safety information specialist, said in the release that the investigation remains ongoing.
The department encourages anyone with information about the incident to call MUPD at 573-882-7201 or report the information to their anonymous tip line at 573-875-8477.