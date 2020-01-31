The MU Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place on campus early Friday morning.
Police said an individual was held up at knifepoint by two male subjects at about 1:30 a.m. in front of Memorial Union on Hitt Street, according to an MUPD press release.
The individual was punched and had a cellphone taken by one of the subjects, the police statement said. The individual chased the two subjects toward College Avenue and one of the subjects threw down the stolen cell phone, police said.
The individual told officers both subjects claimed to have guns but only a knife was seen during the incident, according to the statement.
MUPD is working with the individual to get more details about the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact MU Police Department at 573-882-7201, or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.