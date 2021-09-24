The MU Police Department received a report of a sexual assault that took place between 1 and 2:50 a.m. Friday morning, according to a department news release.

The location of the alleged assault and the identity of the person who committed it are both unknown, according to Sara Diedrich, MU public safety information specialist.

MUPD is actively investigating the incident.

The department is encouraging anyone with information in connection to the incident to call them at 573-882-7201 or their anonymous tip line at 573-875-8477.

  Community and Special Sections Reporter, Fall 2021.

  Assistant city editor, fall 2021. Former state government reporter, second-year graduate student studying public policy journalism.

