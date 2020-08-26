Columbia police said Wednesday that they are looking for a suspect identified by witnesses as the shooter in a Douglass Park incident that left a man dead.
Prosecutors earlier in the day filed charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Rickey Lee Murry, 48. Court documents said the victim — Corey M. Jordan — was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries.
When they arrived at the shooting scene Tuesday night, police officers reported approximately 100 people at Douglass Park, according to information provided at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. With the help of witnesses, they were able to identify Murry as the suspect.
He was last seen leaving the area in an east bound direction and is considered armed and dangerous, police said at the press conference.
“We don’t know exactly where he is, but we don’t believe that he is still in town,” Police Lt. Matt Stephens said at the press conference.
The probable cause statement said witnesses told police Murry and the victim were in a dice game when they began arguing over money. Murry reportedly left, then came back about 15 minutes later and shot the victim, the statement said.
One witness told police that Murry later admitted to them that he had shot the victim.
Prosecutors are seeking a $1 million cash bond for Murry when he is arrested.
According to officials, two police cars collided while responding to the scene, resulting in minor injuries to three officers.