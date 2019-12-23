A Columbia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2018 shooting death of 27-year-old Javonte Roy.
Damontrion Doxley, 21, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Circuit Judge Jodie Asel sentenced him to 20 years in prison on the murder charge and 25 years on the armed criminal action charge and ordered the sentences to be served concurrently.
Doxley admitted shooting and killing Roy at his home on Pinehurst Lane in the Lake of the Woods area in April 2018. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested him shortly after the crime, and he was jailed with a bond of $1 million.
A jury trial had been scheduled for Jan. 7.