Although Matthew McMillan didn’t fire the shot that killed Anthony De’Sean Warren, his murder trial began Tuesday for the role he played in Warren’s death in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2018.
After completing jury selection Tuesday morning, both the prosecution and defense made their opening statements, debating key details of the shooting at the Vandiver Drive Waffle House that killed Warren at age 30.
McMillan, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Boone County Assistant Prosecutor Nicholas Komoroski described a scene of more than a dozen people packed into the restaurant, where a fight over a gun ended in Warren’s death.
During Komoroski’s opening statement, he recounted the scene described in the probable cause statement and shown in security footage. He said McMillan argued with another man in the restaurant and the fight became physical. McMillan pulled a handgun from his pants, and the two began grappling for control of it. During the scuffle, two shots were fired, one of which struck the other man — identified only L.H.B. in the probable cause statement and never fully identified during Tuesday’s trial.
Robert Moses, the security guard on duty, attempted to detain the two men, Komoroski said. The prosecution played security footage from Waffle House that shows Moses unholstering his firearm as he sprints into the restaurant while patrons flee. Komoroski told the jury that Moses was “trying to keep the peace” when he ran inside to respond to the gunshot.
In his opening statement, Matthew Uhrig, McMillan’s attorney, depicted Moses as “someone who was on edge” leading up to the shooting. He noted Moses called Columbia Police to clear people from the parking lot about ten minutes before the first shot was fired.
Some of the remaining patrons formed a small crowd behind Moses while he was trying to detain McMillan and L.H.B. In the footage, a woman in the crowd throws a large coffee pot at Moses while his back is turned to her.
Seconds later, the video shows Moses fired a shot which hit Warren in the abdomen. Warren later died at University Hospital. He was not involved in the fight.
While Moses’ shot was the one that hit Warren, McMillian has been charged with his murder because the prosecution alleges Warren was killed as a result of McMillan’s actions.
Under Missouri statute, felony second-degree murder occurs when the perpetrator has engaged in a felony and someone has been killed as a result. However, the state and the defense disagree about who is to blame.
Uhrig argued the evidence will show L.H.B. started the fight that evening. The state’s argument is that McMillan was responsible for initiating the confrontation.
Prosecutors used footage and still frames from multiple cameras in the restaurant to show that McMillan “was squared up” and reached for the gun in his pants before L.H.B. ever got out of his seat.
The footage, which was collected by police, lacks audio, but several officers testified Tuesday about what happened. Detective Steven Wilmoth, who wrote the probable cause statement, took the stand and provided a narrative of the footage based on his investigation.
During cross-examination, Uhrig asked Wilmoth if it was possible that McMillan was pacing up and down the restaurant because he was looking at a woman wearing a low-cut dress who was sitting near L.H.B. Wilmoth said it was possible. On redirect, Wilmoth said it was also possible that McMillan was in fact looking at the man he eventually shot.
The trial will continue Wednesday morning.
