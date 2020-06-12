Maintaining social distance and wearing face masks, about 30 MU choristers sang at Traditions Plaza on Thursday in solidarity with protesters across the country demonstrating against police brutality.
Singers, some of them driving four hours to Columbia, stood 6 feet away from each other in a circle to maintain the recommended distance to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19. After the performance, they lied down or knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he and witnesses pleaded with the officer.
“This is the way we singers know how to share, to unite and to come to together. And so when I saw this was posted, I thought I needed to be here today,” said Dianna Martindale, a university singer alumna, who attended the event. “This violence towards anyone who is different than you is absolutely not acceptable.”
Demonstrations continue nightly since Floyd died May 25, including Thursday night in Columbia, where a group of 40 protesters gathered at Boone County Courthouse for a march through downtown Columbia.
The selections included “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the African American national anthem.
“The idea was trying to support the people who are protesting,” said R. Paul Crabb, director of Choral Activities at MU, who organized the show with several music students. “Art helps us to understand the human condition better than just more than anything else we have.”
The goal was to use the universal language of music to speak to everyone about the systematic racism African Americans are experiencing.
Participants said the message was conveyed despite face masks andsocial distancing.
“Making sure every note was on time or the beats were at the right point, that wasn’t the point of us coming together,” said Anthony Blatter, one of the singers and organizers of the music show. “It was just standing in solidarity with the black community. ”
The support comes not only from students and faculty members, but also from others related to the school community. “Music really touches people’s feelings in a way just talking can’t do,” said Jeanne Murphy, a retired nurse, as she watched the performance.