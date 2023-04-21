Thursday was the last day of Ramadan — a holy month in the Islamic calendar that Muslims observe with prayer, reflection and fasting.
Over the past month, Muslims fasted each day by refraining from eating or drinking from dawn to sunset. At sunset, potlucks and community events were held in Columbia, filled with homemade food, drinks and desserts.
Muslims break their fast with a meal called iftar. To foster community, MU’s Muslim Student Organization organized weekly “potluck” iftars throughout the month for students and outside community members. These potlucks took place each Monday and Thursday, along with “Bring Your Own Food” events on Wednesdays that allowed people to still eat and gather in a shared space.
The Islamic Center of Central Missouri held “singles” iftars every night for single community members to enjoy a hot meal, even if they were away from home. Imam and ICCM outreach coordinator Shakir Hamoodi said this has been a long-standing tradition for the mosque, specifically because of its location next to the university.
“We feel it is not a favor, it is an obligation on us to do that,” Hamoodi said. “Because we all have children and they scatter all over the country. And wherever they go, they feel this warm welcome by their local centers, local mosques.”
The center also held community iftars each Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These community iftars reflected the diversity of the Muslim population in Central Missouri, with each ethnic community hosting its own. Some this year included Egyptian, Bosnian, Iraqi, African, Sudanese and Indian-Pakistani community iftars. Hamoodi said these community iftars attracted more than 1,000 people each.
“This is a number we have not seen before, and that tells us there is a level of trust by the younger students at college and high school. A trust toward the Muslim community and the leadership of the Muslim community,” Hamoodi said. “Otherwise, how could this small mosque attract 1,000 plus?”
On Thursday, MSO held one last potluck for the month and invited members from other organizations to attend for an early Eid al-Fitr celebration. Community members, families and students filed in with biryani, pasta, cheesecake and cupcakes. Before the event, Yaser Al-Rawi, MSO president and senior at MU, said he was excited about all the sweets at the potluck and was looking forward to seeing new faces at the event.
“It’s kind of bitter-sweet, because it’s the end of the month,” Al-Rawi said. “You’re excited you don’t have to fast the next day. You’re excited for Eid. You’re excited to celebrate with your friends. But at the same time, it’s sad that you’re leaving this month and you just know it’ll be harder to put Islam as a priority throughout your day.”
On Friday, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of Ramadan. On Eid, Muslims dress up in new clothes, attend prayers and take time off to get food and celebrate with friends and family. The day also provides time to reflect on the month that passed.
Reflections on Ramadan
Over Ramadan, Muslims prioritize their relationships with God and religion. Many Muslims take time to read the Quran, the holy book in Islam, and attend extra prayers at the mosque. They are also encouraged to donate money for zakat, which is the religious obligation to donate a certain portion of a person’s wealth to charity.
Hamoodi said he has been proud of the community’s generosity this Ramadan.
ICCM has been working on an expansion project since 2021 and has spent about $2.2 million so far. In just this past month, Hamoodi said the community has donated $330,000.
Farah said she enjoyed going to the mosque more often and wanted to continue that habit after Ramadan ended. She also said the month of fasting made her grateful for the food and water she had access to.
“Fasting is really hard, but at the end of the day, you’re lucky enough to have food and water afterwards, and it takes so little to ease your hunger,” Farah said. “For me, it’s also a time to think about people who are more unfortunate or who don’t have that ability.”
Farah also said the value of fasting is to strengthen a person’s relationship with God.
“The way I learned about (Ramadan) is we have all these months for us, but this one month is for God or for Allah,” Farah said. “We fast for Him, and that’s a really personal thing, because only you know if you’re fasting ... Yeah, people might see you pray or might see you do other things, but this is something really between you and God.”
Al-Rawi said a goal he set for himself at the beginning of Ramadan was to open the Quran at least once a day. For him, the month as whole gave him clarity about where his priorities in life lie going forward.
“In a general sense, society will push success to be something that’s financial or status-wise,” Al-Rawi said. “But I kind of realized that that’s not always the case. For me, (success) would be being better with my religion, being more pious and things outside of a career as well — in terms of an end goal. So focusing on family, focusing on myself in terms of being a better person, not only a better worshiper.”
For Hamoodi, Ramadan is a blessed month to recharge and learn to be patient and generous. He said fasting allows Muslims to feel the pain of those who are hungry. For community members who attended the mosque during Ramadan for prayers, Hamoodi said he hopes they felt a sense of belonging.
“As long as (those who come to the mosque) feel at ease in this town, as long as they feel they are welcome. That may give them some encouragement to excel in their studies and feel that they belong somewhere,” Hamoodi said.
As the month came to an end, Hamoodi said he was glad to see the high turnout each night at prayers.
“We notice the absolutely crowded prayer hall every night,” Hamoodi said. “They are eager to learn. We do prayer and we give short talks, and people keep sitting there waiting to see what they can grasp. What they can benefit from to improve their life.”
Creating community in Columbia
Past the personal religious connection, Al-Rawi said, Ramadan is a month that fosters community among Muslims. Through organizations and events, many students around Columbia found ways to connect and support one another throughout the month.
“It’s just a heightened sense of wanting to be around others and share food, number one, but also share experiences,” Al-Rawi said.
Hickman High School sophomore Hanan Alsharafi is co-president of the school’s Muslim Student Union. The group was created in June 2022 and is not yet an official organization, but Alsharafi said it has been a great way to establish sisterhood and brotherhood.
During Ramadan, the group established a prayer room at Hickman, supplied with prayer mats. Students are also now allowed to take time out of class to pray.
“We’ve had a lot more inclusivity in the school,” Alsharafi said. “It’s made it more public that there are Muslims who go to the school, which I feel has also allowed for people who don’t really show that they’re Muslim to be more comfortable with it.”
Especially during Ramadan, Alsharafi said the organization has worked as a support group.
“It’s obviously a little bit difficult during school to fast and observe your spirituality,” Alsharafi said. “So I think by having that support group, even if it’s just through a group chat — checking in with one another about your day, if you can help each other with anything ... To know other people are going through the same process you are, I think it’s really helpful both emotionally and spiritually.”
Going forward, Alsharafi said she is interested in Hickman’s MSU growing as an organization that includes members of other minority faith groups. She and the other co-president have already begun outreach.
For Farah, the MU Muslim Student Organization secretary, the adjustment to fasting in college was difficult at first, especially during COVID. She said that during her sophomore year it was difficult to make her own food and break her fast on her own, away from her family. But this year, she said her involvement with MSO allowed her to build a group of friends to share the month with.
“This year, I really felt a real community aspect being in Columbia, just having a Muslim community with me during Ramadan, which is something I kind of lost when I had to leave KC,” Farah said. “But it’s really nice to have that again here, in a different way.”
Like Alsharafi, Farah said balancing fasting and improving her spirituality with school was difficult. But she felt support from her professors and friends.
“Sometimes, we would study after we could eat,” Farah said. “So we would go to the library at night and we’d have coffee even though it was like 12 a.m. So just studying with people, having that motivation ... Also, just being able to talk about how we’re all incredibly behind and it’s OK.”
Farah said, on Eid, that she is excited to have breakfast for the first time in a while.
“I’m excited to wear my Eid outfit, and see my friends and have fun,” Farah said. “And just enjoy the day.”