Thursday was the last day of Ramadan — a holy month in the Islamic calendar that Muslims observe with prayer, reflection and fasting.

Over the past month, Muslims fasted each day by refraining from eating or drinking from dawn to sunset. At sunset, potlucks and community events were held in Columbia, filled with homemade food, drinks and desserts.

Attendees fill their plates with food

Attendees fill their plates with food on Thursday at the MU Student Center in Columbia. The Muslim Student Organization has held weekly Iftars throughout the month of Ramadan for the community.
Kareem Shaheen bends down to pray

Kareem Shaheen bends down to pray on Thursday at the MU Student Center in Columbia. Shaheen was praying Maghrib, one of the five mandatory daily prayers, prayed at sunset.
Members line up to grab food during the Fast-A-Thon potluck

Members line up to grab food during the Fast-A-Thon potluck on Thursday at the MU Student Center in Columbia. The Muslim Student Organization hosted the event as a way to introduce and educate the MU community about Ramadan.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism Reach me at yasmeen.saadi@mail.missouri.edu

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Visual Journalism Reporter, Spring 2023. Studying photo and documentary journalism. Reach me at lspakowski@mail.missouri.edu

Recommended for you