In an artist's space in Orr Street Studios, a painting hangs of a young, Black man. He is shirtless and muscular, and out of his chest a large heart overflows with flowers of different shapes and colors. His body is relaxed. His face, tilted up and with closed eyes, looks as if it's being touched by a breeze.
Something about this man seems utterly unbothered, as if dreaming and not in any particular hurry to wake up.
The painting, "Adam," is part of a series called “Flowers to the People: A Juneteenth Exhibition” by Asia Long, a self-taught artist who found her voice through activism.
“I was an activist before I actually took my art as a career,” Long said.
Long is one of four artists selected as part of this year's Black Artists in Residence Program at Orr Street Studios, an art gallery in the North Village Arts District. The program is designed to uplift minority and other underrepresented artists by giving them a rent-free studio space for up to one year to create their art.
By using nontraditional canvases and various techniques, Long aims to communicate through her art and challenge viewers by giving them the opportunity to look within the themselves.
During the application process, Long’s poignant depictions of people immediately caught the attention of the committee in charge of selecting the participants.
“Well, (Asia’s artwork) stood out,” said Kenny Greene, owner of Monarch Jewelry and a member of the Board of Directors at Orr Street Studios. “That was one of the reasons she was at the top of my list.”
Long was selected out of more than 20 candidates applying for the program's third year, which began in September and ends in August.
Born and raised mostly in St. Louis, Long, who calls herself an "artivist" — artist plus activist — endured a tumultuous childhood. Her father’s struggle with drug addiction and the death of her mother before Long's 16th birthday spurred a continuous back and forth between different homes and her father’s residence. Finally, as part of an adoption agreement, Long moved to Clarksville, Tennessee, to be with her younger sister.
There, Long became involved with the Clarksville Black Lives Matter chapter. She helped organize protests, volunteering events and getting people out to vote. That is also where, as an activist, Long discovered art as her principal means of expression.
“I realized my artwork, my signs or things I would bring to the (protests) had a real impact on people,” Long said. “It was so memorable, and you know, people see something and everybody gets a different interpretation of it. And so, I was like, ‘My art could be my voice.'"
From that moment on, those six words — "My art could be my voice" — served as the groundwork for Long’s entire creative philosophy.
When an observer faces one of Long's paintings, most of which are portraits of people, there’s an instant spark of curiosity, of wanting to know more. "What is he thinking? What is she thinking?" the viewer wonders. "Why is he so calm? Why isn’t she looking at me?"
Still strongly rooted in activism, Long creates art for various reasons, but her main goal is to engage the viewer. She wants people to wonder about her subjects but also about themselves.
“Every piece of art that I create, I want the gift to the viewer to be for them to look inside themselves,” Long said. “Even if it’s not a protest piece, the message is for you to dig deeper.”
Spreading that message has yielded good results so far. Dawn Warren, executive director of Orr Street Studios, recalled the first time she encountered Long’s art.
“I just was blown away,” Warren said. “The pieces that she had submitted, I looked at them one by one and I just was so emotional in my reaction.”
Warren, who became the executive director of Orr Street Studios in July, described Long and her portraits as nothing less than a “force of nature.” But it isn’t just the portraits, Warren added — it’s the materials Long uses for her projects.
“These pieces are so different because it’s on burlap, which is just, it’s a fabric that no one respects almost,” Warren said. “People use burlap, you know ... to wrap coffee beans in or put potatoes in ... and she somehow elevated the fabric by her painting and by her embroidery and by the choice of the portraits, you know, the humans that she decided to put on there. I was really just speechless.”
Indeed, part of Long’s force as an artist comes from the fact that she doesn’t paint on conventional canvas. Instead, she uses wood, cotton canvases and "earthy things," as she calls them.
“I try not to paint on traditional canvas unless it adds to the point,” Long said.
Planned, meticulous and aimed directly at the viewer, Long’s work seems to draw emotions in an almost palpable way. As with "Adam," the young man in the painting, the appeal is quiet and subdued, yet it taps into raw, flowing emotions.
Long will have the next eight months to explore her "artivist" self through the program. Her work will be displayed periodically at Orr Street Studios and will culminate in a final exhibition at the end of the residency, along with works by the other three artists in the program: Sergio Slayer, Mekhia Thompson and William Wallace.