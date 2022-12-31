In an artist's space in Orr Street Studios, a painting hangs of a young, Black man. He is shirtless and muscular, and out of his chest a large heart overflows with flowers of different shapes and colors. His body is relaxed. His face, tilted up and with closed eyes, looks as if it's being touched by a breeze.

Something about this man seems utterly unbothered, as if dreaming and not in any particular hurry to wake up.

Elizabeth Brixey is a city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She oversees coverage of education.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you