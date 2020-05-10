Paralyzed and confused by excruciating pain in her abdomen, Julie Mizouni lay on her bathroom floor in Pound Ridge, New York.
As a mother of two young children, she had been ignoring these shooting pains for months until they finally became unbearable.
On Aug. 1, 2001, Mizouni was rushed to the closest hospital to have a tumor removed. The 37-year-old was suffering from Stage 1 ovarian cancer.
While her husband made child care arrangements, Mizouni was left alone, in severe pain and sedated, to decide whether to have her ovaries removed.
“I just remember waking up and lying in the surgical room, which was all white, and you’re scared,” Mizouni said. “You feel all alone.”
Early warning signs
During the summer of 2001, Mizouni was overwhelmed with taking care of her children and a dog while also getting the family’s house ready to sell.
Her husband, Jim, had recently accepted a job in Boston. His new position caused him to move months before repairs on their house were finished.
During that time, Mizouni ignored stabbing pains in her ovaries, along with an odd feeling of something leaking internally.
“One night when I was doing sit ups, I remember it almost felt like something leaking in my stomach,” she said. “Something was just slightly off. But you just kind of continue with life. When you have kids you’re too busy to think about it.”
Doctors later explained that the unusual feeling she experienced was the tumor on her ovary.
Mizouni had been experiencing painful symptoms for over a year before finally receiving surgery and chemotherapy.
A bond out of pain
During six months of recovery, Mizouni asked to stay in a shared hospital room to avoid feeling isolated. She became close friends with her roommate, Katharine Kinderman, who was suffering from Stage 4 ovarian cancer.
Kinderman came from a well-known family and was an accomplished author and producer for a PBS affiliate in Boston. Her background gave her an abundance of stories to tell to pass the time, from meeting celebrities to attending book signings.
Mizouni and Kinderman became as close as family as they bonded over the endless hours of chemotherapy.
“I couldn’t have gotten through it without her support system. She meant more to me than anybody else,” Mizouni said.
Betty Orwan, Mizouni’s mother, flew from Dallas to Boston to help watch Mizouni’s 1-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son while she was in chemotherapy. Orwan recalls how devastating it was to see her daughter fighting cancer.
“It was heartbreaking to see Julie so sick. Thank God she had Katharine to keep her company,” Orwan said. “She became like a sister to Julie, which I always thought was funny since Katharine was my age.”
Kinderman and Mizouni’s friendship continued to grow after Mizouni moved with her family to Tampa, Florida, in early 2004. Mizouni routinely called Kinderman to check in with any news.
In September 2004, Kinderman died from ovarian cancer that had been diagnosed too late. Unfortunately, a late diagnosis is common among older women.
Around 13,940 women die from ovarian cancer every year, according to the American Cancer Society. Mizouni said a day has not gone by since that she hasn’t thought of Kinderman and wished they could talk.
“Katharine gave her a support network that we couldn’t give based on what they were experiencing together,” Jim Mizouni said.
A mother’s strength
In 2005, Julie and Jim Mizouni opened two Learning Express toy stores near their home in Tampa. Becoming a small business owner helped Mizouni adapt to her fast-paced lifestyle.
Reflecting on the traumatic experience, Mizouni said she’s grateful her children were too young to realize she was sick.
Even after she lost her hair, her kids were still thrilled to play barbershop with her in the play room. This energy helped Mizouni through the difficult recovery period.
“As a mother, I was determined,” Mizouni said. “My body wasn’t going to give up.”
Although her days of fighting cancer ended 18 years ago, Mizouni donates yearly to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, or NOCC.
The NOCC’s mission is to raise awareness for ovarian cancer and educate women on the warning signs.
Morgan Mizouni is a student at the MU School of Journalism from Southlake, Texas.