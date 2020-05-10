Laura Kuensting knows she has what it takes to save lives, but she also has what it takes to be a leader.
During the COVID-19 crisis, while many people are afraid to leave their homes, she’s been quietly preparing for battle.
As an advanced practice registered nurse, this is what my mother has been trained to do.
“I just want to volunteer my skills to help people in any way that I can,” she said.
The path to this point has taken a lifetime, but the road wasn’t always easy.
Growing up in the heart of St. Louis, she didn’t work, and her father didn’t have a steady job.
Utilities were frequently disconnected. The oldest of six children, she learned to nurture others from a young age.
“I just remember lying in bed one night, thinking, ‘I will pick a profession where I will always have a job,’” Kuensting said. “That was the night I thought nursing would be a good thing.”
From there, she never looked back. After graduating from St. Louis University’s nursing program in 1987, she worked as a nurse and then became a pediatric clinical nurse specialist for a number of years.
She later went back to school to get her post-graduate certificate as a pediatric nurse practitioner and then began working in the ER.
“With my skills, I felt it was my duty to give back to my community in the best way possible,” she said. “I wanted to save lives in the ER.”
That’s when she decided to jump on a new opportunity. In 2011, she earned one of the first doctor of nursing practice degrees in Missouri. It’s much like a medical degree, but it follows a different approach — a nursing approach — to the practice of medicine.
“My doctorate has become my life’s work,” she said. “Serving others, being with them during their hardest times … it’s why I get up every day. I can look back at my career and feel fulfilled — like I made a difference.”
Her career has taken many different shapes throughout the years. She joined nursing as a scared but determined college student who was just trying to make a better living for her family.
Fast forward 30 years, and she now feels compelled to teach others the advanced knowledge that she’s acquired, all in the name of serving others.
She first taught in the Doctor of Nursing Practice program for MU and then transferred to the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Now, she’s reaching her fifth year as the director of post-graduate certification and DNP programs.
Carla Beckerle, an adjunct professor at UMSL, is a longtime friend of Kuensting and colleague of 25 years.
“When we first met, Laura was working for me. Now, I’m working for her,” Beckerle said. “She is always reaching for solutions, teamwork and looking into the future and what life, work, patient care, education could be.”
Beckerle wasn’t exaggerating. One of Kuensting’s proudest moments was when her final doctoral project, about limiting the number of IVs used on children, became a national trend.
She has also authored countless publications, presented her work around the globe and is now overseeing 200 graduate students in the DNP program she’s built at UMSL, Beckerle said.
As her son, Tim Kuensting, applies to medical schools, he sees his mom as an integral part of his decision to pursue medicine.
“Mom’s work ethic and overall mentality in tackling the medical field, especially being a woman, was very inspirational to my decision to go into the medical field,” he said. “She started from nothing and basically went to running the DNP program at UMSL.”
When she looks back on her life, Kuensting said she is content with the work she’s done. And now, with COVID-19, she’s compelled to serve in the face of chaos. To her, it’s her mission.
“When I was in high school, I picked a senior quote that I didn’t realize would become the motto of my life: ‘I’ll be there when I teach what I’ve been taught,’” Kuensting said.
She paused for a moment as the realization dawned on her: “And I’m there.”
Barb Kuensting is a student from St. Louis in biology and documentary journalism at the MU School of Journalism.