Naloxone aids harm reduction amid opioid epidemic

While driving home from work several months ago, MU pre-medical student Chris Rundle noticed an individual slumped over on the side of the road. He stopped and went to help the unconscious man.

Rundle didn’t know the exact cause of the man’s condition, but he would later learn he was witnessing an opioid overdose. He called 911 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived and used naloxone to resuscitate the man. Naloxone is a life saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Still, Rundle lamented that the easy-to-use medication isn’t more readily available and better-known in Missouri, a state that experienced 1,581 fatal opioid overdoses in 2021, including 34 in Boone County, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ Drug Overdose Dashboard.

Chris Rundle stands by the side of road

Chris Rundle stands by the side of the road while cars drive by Wednesday along Old 63 in Columbia. "(The overdosing individual) was unconscious, and it was definitely scary," Rundle said. "I’ve been CPR trained, and I’ve gone through a lot of other trainings in terms of first aid and all that, but to be in the scenario for the first time was really jarring."
Chris Rundle poses for a portrait

Chris Rundle poses for a portrait Wednesday along Old 63 in Columbia. A few months ago, Rundle called 911 in response to witnessing an opioid overdose only a few yards away from where he is sitting in this photograph.
Chris Rundle explains how to administer naloxone

Chris Rundle explains how to administer naloxone on April 26 at Ellis Library in Columbia. “It’s always best to try and stay calm — try and kind of keep yourself centered,” Rundle said of how to handle an overdose situation. “Really just focus on doing what’s best for that individual. Always call 911 if you have any emergencies like that.”
Chris Rundle pulls a tourniquet

Chris Rundle pulls a tourniquet, BleedStop and naloxone out of his backpack on April 26 at Ellis Library in Columbia. He carries these items so he can be prepared and have the tools he needs to respond if an emergency situation were to arise.
Heather Harlan speaks during the evening’s Save-a-Life presentation

Heather Harlan, a community health educator with Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, speaks during the evening’s Save-a-Life presentation April 19 at Missouri United Methodist Church. The slide behind her shows that were 1,617 opioid overdose deaths in Missouri in 2021 alone.
audience members who have in some way been affected by the opioid epidemic raise their hands

At the start of a Save-a-Life training, audience members who have in some way been affected by the opioid epidemic raise their hands April 19 at Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. “I think it’s good (to come to these events) from the perspective that it can really happen to anybody and at any time during the day, and you’ve got to be prepared for it,” said Cooper Smith, the risk manager for Mizzou’s Delta Chi fraternity. “And so what I like about this is it teaches you what to do in those situations.”
Candace Massurin, a sorority house director at Mizzou, takes notes during the Save-a-Life event

Candace Massurin, a sorority house director at Mizzou, takes notes during a Save-a-Life event on April 19 at Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. “You never know what’s going to happen. I don’t expect to ever need anything like this, but that’s all the more reason (to attend a training). If I’m prepared and don’t expect it, then I’ll be ready,” Massurin said. “The fact that there’s no charge and they’re going to give us Narcan is wonderful because then we have it available, and then we’re saving lives if it needs to happen. And I’ll know how. I have fear of the unknown, but now it will be known, so that part was important to me.”
Kelaiah Killmade relaxes while watching television

Kelaiah Killmade relaxes while watching television on April 14, at their East Campus apartment in Columbia. Killmade said they love firefighter shows like “Chicago Fire” and “911.”
Kelaiah Killmade takes their cat outside

Kelaiah Killmade takes their cat outside on April 14, at their East Campus apartment in Columbia. “She’s really pissed at me right now because I took her to the vet the other day, and she had to get bloodwork done,” Killmade said. “So she’s been ignoring me for like three days.”
Kelaiah Killmade carries their cat up the front stairs

Kelaiah Killmade carries their cat up the stairs on April 14 at their East Campus apartment in Columbia. “I’m really excited to be graduated next fall and take a gap year before going and getting my master’s,” Killmade said. “I hit senior burnout like two semesters ago, and I'm just trying to get through the last leg.”
Kelaiah Killmade, left, and Claire Eiler, right, eat dinner and draw in coloring books

Kelaiah Killmade, left, and Claire Eiler, right, eat dinner and draw in coloring books Wednesday at El Oso Mexican Grill in Columbia. Eiler said she and Killmade are “good buds” and have been friends for more than a year.
At the end of the Save-a-Life event, audience members could receive a package of naloxone to take with them

Once the Save-a-Life event concluded, audience members could receive a package of naloxone to take with them on April 19 at Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia. Heather Harlan, the evening’s presenter, said there is a standing order in the state that Missourians do not need a prescription to get naloxone, and individuals without health insurance are able to attain the nasal spray at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services building on Worley Street in Columbia.

