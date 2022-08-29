Columbia moviegoers can celebrate National Cinema Day this Saturday with $3 movie tickets for all movies currently playing at Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater and Regal Columbia.

The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit national organization, announced the promotion last Sunday in a news release. Most national theater chains, including Regal Cinemas, AMC Theaters and Cinemark, are participating. According to the website, the nonprofit is dedicated to promoting the cinema industry and is currently focusing on rebuilding cinemas' audiences. It remains unclear if the foundation will compensate participating movie theaters for the price difference or not.

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying fashion journalism Reach me at mdhk5@umsystem.edu

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

