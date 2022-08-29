Columbia moviegoers can celebrate National Cinema Day this Saturday with $3 movie tickets for all movies currently playing at Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater and Regal Columbia.
The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit national organization, announced the promotion last Sunday in a news release. Most national theater chains, including Regal Cinemas, AMC Theaters and Cinemark, are participating. According to the website, the nonprofit is dedicated to promoting the cinema industry and is currently focusing on rebuilding cinemas' audiences. It remains unclear if the foundation will compensate participating movie theaters for the price difference or not.
"This day is for movie lovers across the U.S., celebrating how movies are meant to be seen, on the big screen," Ken Thewes, Regal's Chief Marketing Officer, said in the release. "We are excited to be a part of National Cinema Day, offering our moviegoers the opportunity to see the latest blockbusters at Regal, no matter the format, for only $3!"
This year will be the first year National Cinema Day is celebrated with a nationwide ticket promotion. It comes two years after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Columbia's movie theaters, forcing movie lovers to downsize from the big screen to TV screens. A 2020 Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter survey of 2,200 U.S. adults found that 48% of adults strongly or somewhat preferred to watch recently released movies on streaming services instead of in a traditional movie theater . National Cinema Day is the latest attempt to get customers back in front of the big screen.
The promotion does not include tax or additional website fees.