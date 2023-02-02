National Girls and Women in Sports Day participants take a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class on Wednesday at Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu School in Columbia. Multiple NGWSD events took place across Columbia for the 36th year of the recognition day.
Christine Lesicko, left, and Danielle Harrison stretch in between pilates exercises on National Girls and Women in Sports Day at Adaptable Pilates & Physical Therapy in Columbia. National Girls and Women in Sports Day started being celebrated nationwide in 1987.
Brandi Spurling practices on the hoop during an aerial fitness class Wednesday at Muse Pole Fitness in Columbia. “It’s easier once you get up there,” she said. The studio at Muse Pole Fitness is equipped with three rooms for pole, aerial lyra, and other dance classes.
Jordan Mazur, left, is the studio owner who leads participants of an aerial fitness class through a routine of warmup exercises on Tuesday at Muse Pole Fitness in Columbia. The studio hosted a hoop dancing lesson as part of National Women in Sports Day.
Pilates instructor Catalin Giacchi, left, leads class as Christine Lesicko, center, and Danielle Harrison follow suit on Wednesday at Adaptable Pilates & Physical Therapy on Wednesday in Columbia. Adaptable Pilates & Physical Therapy offers both exercise classes and physical therapy.
Angela Peterson, right, follows along with yoga instructor Jasmine Keith on Wednesday at Moon Yoga in Columbia. Ten local gyms offered free classes to commemorate National Girls and Women in Sports Day in Columbia.
Kristen Allen, right, instructs Angie McNay, bottom left, and Katie Martinez on how to perform a Jiu-Jitsu move on Wednesday at Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu School in Columbia. “It is nice to have this training because I don’t have a lot of muscle but can still defend myself,” McNay said.
Professor Fabio Lima, left, demonstrates a Jiu-Jitsu move with Kristen Allen on Wednesday at Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu School in Columbia. “Jiu Jitsu is a sport of repetition and sometimes that can be easier for women than it is for men,” Lima said.
Women’s Intersport Network, a not-for-profit organization that celebrates and supports women athletes, offered free entrance to 10 participating gyms in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Wednesday.
Although the holiday has been celebrated nationwide since 1987, this was the first time the corresponding event happened in Columbia.
The 10 gyms included in the event were Adaptable Pilates & Physical Therapy, API Project Fitness, The Activity and Recreation Center, Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Martial Arts, CrossFit Aggregate, CycleBar Columbia, HOTWORX, MET-Fitness, Moon Yoga and Muse Pole Fitness.
Free access to local gyms wasavailable to any woman in town after they registered online, selected which activities they wanted to participate in and picked up a T-shirt from Fleet Feet.
“We decided to start small at first,” said Mitzi Clayton, president of the Women’s Intersport Network board. “We chose 10 gyms that offered a unique experience different from each other with an eye toward those that were locally owned and that are throughout different parts of Columbia.”
Even with the perceived small scale, Clayton said numerous participants showed up. More than 150 people signed up, which Clayton said was beyond the group’s goal.
Employees of CycleBar not only noticed increased traffic Wednesday but also a more optimistic attitude from participants.
“Everyone that has come in here has been really positive and open to trying something new,” said Grace Wilson, who was working the desk at CycleBar.
The evening’s CycleBar session also reflected the day’s theme, with the workout playlist containing exclusively female artists.
Instructor Samantha Myers said fitness is “a male-dominated sight that you always see.” She added it was important for women to support and lift each other up.
Clayton highlighted the importance of breaking the perception that fitness is a man’s game and reinforced that it is accessible to all people.
“We want to be able to work out safely, which means that we’re in a safe place. We really want people to feel comfortable coming in and putting in the effort,” she said.
Some of the choices of gyms for the day’s activities were meant to reflect that sentiment.
“Gracie Barra offered self-defense classes, which I think is a really amazing element because we’ve seen women get attacked on trails or while they’re exercising,” Clayton said.
Angie Gentry, a participant and board member for Women’s Intersport Network, said she participated because “it promotes women being active and healthy lifestyles.”
Clayton also suggested that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is key.
“Those that don’t participate in physical fitness activities are at a higher risk for illness,” she said.
Although this is the event’s inaugural year, Clayton said she hopes to increase its community presence.
“We intend to expand the gyms that offer the experience,” she said.