National Girls and Women in Sports Day

National Girls and Women in Sports Day participants take a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class on Wednesday at Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu School in Columbia. Multiple NGWSD events took place across Columbia for the 36th year of the recognition day.

 Christian Wright / Missourian

Women’s Intersport Network, a not-for-profit organization that celebrates and supports women athletes, offered free entrance to 10 participating gyms in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Wednesday.

Jordan Mazur, left, is the studio owner who leads participants of an aerial fitness class through a routine of warmup exercises on Tuesday at Muse Pole Fitness in Columbia. The studio hosted a hoop dancing lesson as part of National Women in Sports Day.

Although the holiday has been celebrated nationwide since 1987, this was the first time the corresponding event happened in Columbia.

Jasmine Keith leads a yoga class on Wednesday at Moon Yoga in Columbia. Keith teaches Vinyasa, a method of yoga in which movements coordinate with breath.
Christine Lesicko, left, and Danielle Harrison stretch in between pilates exercises on National Girls and Women in Sports Day at Adaptable Pilates & Physical Therapy in Columbia. National Girls and Women in Sports Day started being celebrated nationwide in 1987.
Brandi Spurling practices on the hoop during an aerial fitness class Wednesday at Muse Pole Fitness in Columbia. “It’s easier once you get up there,” she said. The studio at Muse Pole Fitness is equipped with three rooms for pole, aerial lyra, and other dance classes.
Kristen Allen, right, instructs Angie McNay, bottom left, and Katie Martinez on how to perform a Jiu-Jitsu move on Wednesday at Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu School in Columbia. “It is nice to have this training because I don’t have a lot of muscle but can still defend myself,” McNay said.
Pilates instructor Catalin Giacchi, left, leads class as Christine Lesicko, center, and Danielle Harrison follow suit on Wednesday at Adaptable Pilates & Physical Therapy on Wednesday in Columbia. Adaptable Pilates & Physical Therapy offers both exercise classes and physical therapy.
Angela Peterson, right, follows along with yoga instructor Jasmine Keith on Wednesday at Moon Yoga in Columbia. Ten local gyms offered free classes to commemorate National Girls and Women in Sports Day in Columbia.
Professor Fabio Lima, left, demonstrates a Jiu-Jitsu move with Kristen Allen on Wednesday at Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu School in Columbia. “Jiu Jitsu is a sport of repetition and sometimes that can be easier for women than it is for men,” Lima said.
