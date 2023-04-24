In an animated lecture Monday morning, Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the National Science Foundation, spoke about the importance of accessibility and innovation in research.
This lecture was a part of the President’s Distinguished Lecture Series, which invites national leaders to speak on issues “of global significance,” UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said as he introduced the lecture.
Panchanathan stressed the value of collaboration beyond coast-centric institutions and well-funded initiatives. At a more local level, there are curious and talented people whose research could benefit their communities if they had sufficient funding and support.
“We cannot, must not, should not leave any talent behind,” Panchanathan said. “There are missing millions of people that don’t have the opportunity to get inspired, nurtured, motivated and brought to life.”
Panchanathan was a lively speaker, pacing the entire length of the stage and frequently addressing individual audience members. He prefaced his speech by telling the back row of the auditorium that he’s known for speaking loudly when he is excited.
Panchanathan, who was nominated as the National Science Foundation director in 2019, said the foundation has always been driven by curiosity. But, there needs to be a “symbiotic relationship” between exploration and application of solutions. He mentioned a number of initiatives that work toward this end.
Accelerating Research Translation is a program that awards funds that aid in the application of research to directly benefit communities. The Civic Innovation Challenge (CIVIC) aims to “flip the community-university dynamic” and asks communities to partner with researchers based on the needs they find in their community, according the CIVIC website.
Panchanathan also spoke on research areas that have particular urgency and interest right now. There are a growing number of AI institutes — including the AI Institute for Resilient Agriculture, led by Iowa State University. MU is a partner in this research.
In an interview after the lecture, he spoke about the need for comprehensive solutions for issues related to climate change.
“Climate change is not a science and technology problem. It’s not just a technology-based solution. It’s a solution which is going to happen because of social, behavior and cultural change,” Panchanathan said.
Much of Panchanathan’s call to action was for MU faculty, students and administration to participate in NSF led efforts to inspire others towards future innovation. However, he also said that each person can and should make an impact in their sphere of influence.
“Every citizen has got an opportunity to contribute, to learn, and express their innovative capacity in ways that can benefit themselves, personally, their families, the community and the nation,” Panchanathan said.
And this goes for everyone, not just scientists.
“The innovative mindset is something that does not belong to just a chosen few. It is in every one of us,” Panchanathan said. “When we look up the moon, the stars, every kid is curious.”