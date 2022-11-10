Temperatures in Columbia are expected to plummet almost 50 degrees within the next 16 hours.
Thursday temperatures are projected to reach 80 degrees, while Friday morning highs will hit just 30 degrees.
Melissa Mainhart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, notes the short time period will amplify the dramatic change.
“By 8 a.m. on Friday morning, temperatures will drop to about 30 degrees from the mid-80s expected today in Columbia,” Mainhart said.
Temperatures in Columbia for the upcoming weekend range from a low of 24 degrees Friday night and a low of 20 degrees Saturday night. The high Saturday is predicted to be 39 degrees, reaching a high of 42 degrees Sunday.
November 7-11 is Missouri’s winter preparedness week. Residents are encouraged to prepare emergency warming kits and ensure that their homes and vehicles can handle winter weather.
“We're basically looking at a cold, polar air mass coming down from Canada,” Mainhart said. “That's going to settle over the the Midwest region through at least the next week.”
Prior to this air mass movement, Columbia’s mild Tuesday night helped contribute to the unusually warm temperatures Wednesday and into Thursday.
“We had some strong southwesterly flow the last couple days,” Mainhard said, “that brings warm air up from Mexico and the south into the Midwest.”
So far in November, high temperatures have broken records on three days with a fourth expected Thursday.
Community and Special Sections reporter, Fall 2022
City and County Government editor
573-882-4557
anklamf@missouri.edu