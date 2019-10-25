Forecasts call for a chance of snow Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service posted a Hazardous Weather Outlook report Friday.

The report covers areas in east and central Missouri, in addition to central and southwest Illinois areas.

A chance of rain is predicted on the seven-day forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Clouds should clear Saturday with a predicted temperature near 60 degrees along with a low wind.

The temperature is reported to decrease Monday through Wednesday, in addition to a chance of rain and snow Wednesday.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2019 studying Magazine Publishing and Management Journalism Reach me at sccrfq@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.