Forecasts call for a chance of snow Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service posted a Hazardous Weather Outlook report Friday.
The report covers areas in east and central Missouri, in addition to central and southwest Illinois areas.
A chance of rain is predicted on the seven-day forecast for Friday and Saturday.
Clouds should clear Saturday with a predicted temperature near 60 degrees along with a low wind.
The temperature is reported to decrease Monday through Wednesday, in addition to a chance of rain and snow Wednesday.