A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts will begin at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Monday release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
FEMA is conducting the nationwide tests in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission. The drill will consist of two portions, both beginning at 1:20 p.m., that will test WEA and EAS capabilities, according to the release.
The WEA portion of the test will be directed only to cellphones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive the test messages.
The EAS portion of the test will be broadcasted on radios and televisions.
The purpose of these tests is to ensure the EAS and WEA systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies.
Periodic testing of public alert and warning systems helps to asses the readiness of alerting infrastructure and to identify any needed technological and administrative improvements.
Anyone who has opted in to receive test messages will receive the message only once. Cell towers will broadcast the nationwide test for approximately 30 minutes.
In case the Wednesday test is cancelled due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, a backup testing date is scheduled for Aug. 25.