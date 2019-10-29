The branches of a red oak surrounded Sutu Forté as she sat on a platform about 20 feet in the air. Her legs dangled off the side of the wooden board as she held her coffee cup close for warmth.
Forté decided Monday night that living in this tree could stop the city from building a new nature trail through property owned by It's Our Wild Nature, of which she is a co-founder.
"Dealing with the city legally is a dead end," Forté said. "It will not result in saving this land. It continues a vicious cycle."
Because the city, through eminent domain, gained an easement through the property that Forté and others wish to preserve as a wilderness sanctuary, she and It's Our Wild Nature have no power to decide whether the trail is built. The City Council voted in February 2018 to move ahead on the project. The city then acquired the easement through a court battle.
"I appreciate the law," Forte said. "But not all law is just, and this is not right."
Construction of the trail, which will feature three steel bridges across Hinkson Creek and a 10-foot-wide concrete path, is scheduled to start Monday, and the city had scheduled a walk through the property with members of It's Our Wild Nature for Friday.
It's Our Wild Nature has identified 44 native mature trees that will have to be cut down to build the trail. It has asked that the city to alter its plans to save as many trees as possible. The city has refused and intends to cut down all or most of these trees. Forté has said she will remain in the tree, where she has pitched a tent on the platform, until the city agrees to change its plans.
"It's just beginning," Forté said. "It might be a couple of weeks."
The trail would begin at the east end of Rollins Street, cross Hinkson Creek and connect with the Bluffdale Drive cul-de-sac. It would be a significant piece of the 30-mile trail loop around Columbia that city officials have long envisioned.
Brian Johnstone, another member of It's Our Wild Nature, presented a petition to the City Council on Oct. 21 bearing the signatures of more than 1,100 people opposing the trail and the city's use of eminent domain to gain the easement to build it.
"Be aware," Johnstone said during the meeting. "Your property may well appeal to the city's aspirations for tax revenue and support of special interests." He also asked the council to place the trail project on the April ballot.
The city sent a letter to nearby residents on Oct. 18 outlining the early construction schedule and promised a follow-up letter that will outline plans for the second half of November.
The project will require an 80-foot-wide construction easement so the city can transport materials and equipment. It will first bulldoze the area.
Barbara Wren, who has lived on nearby Bluffdale Drive since 1995 and is a co-founder of It's Our Wilds Nature, said it's a shame that the city is going to destroy the wildlife and natural landscape behind her and her neighbors' homes.
"Right now this is a beautiful place of nature where people can have a leisurely walk," Wren said. "When you get down here, you have no idea you're in a city. You can't see the buildings. You can't hear anything. Most cities are running out of places like this."
Residents also worry that the construction will be a hassle. Beginning Friday, parking will be prohibited on Bluffdale Drive from Old 63 to its dead end to allow space for construction trucks.
Wren said that not everyone on the street has a big enough driveway to accommodate their entire family and guests. She also worries that construction trucks will damage the street.
The city said the parking restrictions will last about 90 days.