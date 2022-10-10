On the second Monday in October, two holidays are now recognized in many states across the country. Some states celebrate Columbus Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus’ travel to the Americas. And after a 2021 proclamation by President Biden, many states also celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the history of many Indigenous tribes in the U.S.
Although Missouri doesn’t celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, some places in Columbia still decided to recognize the holiday. Alejandra Gudiño — Columbia College’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion — invited Navajo author of “Dog Flowers: A Memoir” Danielle Geller to talk about her book and its connection to the Indigenous community at Columbia College.
“‘Dog Flowers’ is about the heartache and heartbreak of looking for the future in the past,” Geller said.
She explained the importance of reconciling history and commemorating hardships indigenous people face so the community can move past them and heal.
The book also discusses Geller’s parents’ struggles with alcohol addiction. She isn’t alone in this struggle, as Native Americans are five times more likely than other ethnicities to die of alcohol abuse, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The cause comes down to a difference in alcohol metabolization, according to the institute, which might contribute to alcoholism and resulting organ damage.
In the talk, Geller talked about how despite moves toward reconciliation, Indigenous communities still face many problems. She cited the lack of access to education and healthcare for many Indigenous groups as some of the problems they still struggle with.
Columbia was built on the land that once belonged to Indigenous tribes, Gudiño said. For her, it’s important to recognize how many Indigenous people suffered and how their land eventually became home to the Columbia that exists today.
“For non-Indigenous people, like me and some of you, it is also an opportunity to reflect on our history and recognize our settler’s perspective,” Gudiño said.
Gudiño explained the daily choices people make and how it comes down to including some while excluding others. She emphasized that the community needs to offer space for new things to develop instead of sticking to ways of the past.
“It’s our conscious choice to unlearn and relearn in solidarity, to recognize and value the contributions of Indigenous people in our daily life, in our organizations and in our communities,” she said.