On the second Monday in October, two holidays are now recognized in many states across the country. Some states celebrate Columbus Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus’ travel to the Americas. And after a 2021 proclamation by President Biden, many states also celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the history of many Indigenous tribes in the U.S.

Although Missouri doesn’t celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, some places in Columbia still decided to recognize the holiday. Alejandra Gudiño — Columbia College’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion — invited Navajo author of “Dog Flowers: A Memoir” Danielle Geller to talk about her book and its connection to the Indigenous community at Columbia College.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying fashion journalism Reach me at mdhk5@umsystem.edu

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you