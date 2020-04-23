The murder of Jesse Valencia in 2004 by Columbia police officer Steven Rios is the subject of an NBC "Dateline" episode airing Friday.
Valencia, a 23-year-old MU student from Kentucky, was found brutally slain a few blocks from his East Campus apartment June 5, 2004.
Rios was the primary suspect, having had an affair with Valencia, according to previous Missourian coverage.
Although he still maintains his innocence, Rios was convicted of first-degree murder in 2005. The conviction was overturned in 2007 and he was granted a retrial because of hearsay statements that were ruled inadmissible in court, according to previous Missourian reporting.
He was convicted again in 2009 and is serving two consecutive sentences: 30 years for murder and 23 more for armed criminal action.
The victim's mother, Linda Valencia, said she was hesitant to participate in the "Dateline" segment since her son's case has been featured on other programs such as "Forensic Files."
"I just did so many and every time I do them, it upsets me and sets me back in healing," she said.
But she said she decided to do "Dateline" because she's been assured it's focused more on her son and who he was.
"I always say, I'm never going to do another one, but I usually end up doing it because I want people to remember Jesse," she said. "I don't want anybody to forget about him."
The NBC media release for the segment said it's about the "murder of a college student that leaves police looking at one of their own."
Rios is also interviewed in the episode, the first time he'd spoken on camera since his conviction in 2009. KOMU interviewed him in 2013 but wasn't allowed to tape the conversation.
Valencia described her son as gorgeous, outspoken and full of energy.
"Wherever he lived, he always seemed to make friends so easily," she said.
He dabbled in modeling after high school but later decided to attend MU and declared himself pre-law. His mother recalls him sitting down with her and his father, Lupe Valencia, to tell them he wanted to become an attorney.
Linda Valencia asked him what changed his mind, and his answer was quite practical.
"He said, 'Right now I'm gorgeous, and I know I look good. By the time I'm 30 I probably won't look that good ... But I can be an attorney, and it doesn't matter what I look like,'" Linda Valencia said.
He was also interested in journalism and loved to write. He submitted editorials to the Missourian and MU's campus newspaper, The Maneater.
The Dateline segment, "Before Daylight," airs on NBC at 8 p.m. Friday.