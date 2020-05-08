Spring in Columbia usually sees a late-season frost around April 18, but this year it is happening about three weeks late.
Columbia residents are preparing for a near record-breaking low of 35 degrees to hit Friday night. Although overnight low temperatures have gotten close in previous years, May 8 maintains a record low of 31 degrees set in 1906, according to Jon Carney, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
And while the temperatures in Columbia Friday night will be colder than temperatures the city saw on Christmas day, KOMU meteorologist Tim Schmidt says that is only because Christmas day was abnormally warm, seeing temperatures up to 69 degrees.
The cold weather hitting mid-Missouri is from an air mass which is an appendage of the polar vortex, not the polar vortex itself. The polar vortex is weaker right now over the northern latitudes of the Arctic Circle up to the North Pole, Schmidt explained.
"What that actually means is that the cold air isn't so confined up there anymore. It can kind of get displaced and find new homes, and one of those homes just happens to be Missouri," Schmidt said.
With a frost advisory put out for all of central Missouri, residents are advised to take proper care to protect their plants, which are hardest hit by frost.
Amy Sapp, who owns Strawberry Hills Farms with her husband, has been preparing for the cold weather, advising in-store customers how to take precautions and answering phone calls from people who have questions.
"If they are able to bring (potted plants) inside, that would be best to keep it warm. If they are not able to bring it inside, then cover it with a sheet or a blanket," Sapp said. "You don't want to cover it with plastic. Plastic might harm the plants and hurt them worse."
Despite the late frost typically occurring in mid-April, Sapp said she and her husband warn customers that May 10 is around when they can expect "frost free days."
Both Carney and Schmidt noted that temperatures will get warmer as the weekend progresses and Sunday — Mother's Day — will see high temperatures around 59 degrees.