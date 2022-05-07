Nearly 100 Missouri veterans will fly to Washington, D.C. on Monday for the first time since 2019 to kick-off the start of this year's Honor Flight season.
Ninety-five veterans will leave at 2 a.m. Monday morning for Washington as part of the Central Missouri Honor Flight program. There, they will visit several war memorials across the capitol before returning Monday evening —all at no cost to the veterans.
Once they return, a homecoming ceremony will be held at 9:30 p.m. at the Columbia Courtyard near the Marriott Hotel. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the event, where veterans' names will be read and celebrated.
"It's not about travel; it’s about the journey," said Shelley Becker, community relations chair for Central Missouri Honor Flight. "An honor fight is life-changing for the men and women who so many years ago put on their uniforms and protected our freedoms that we enjoy today."
Ninety of the veterans flying out Monday served in the Vietnam War, and the other five served in the Korean War.
Veterans interested in joining the next honor flight can find more information on the Central Missouri Honor Flight website or by calling 573-256-1930.