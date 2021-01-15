The Homes for Computers Program, which provides low-income Columbia residents with refurbished computers, is accepting applications.
The program, approved by the city in 2003, has given away nearly 750 computers to date. Created to assist Columbia families in need, surplus city computers are prepared by the city's information technology department and then distributed to eligible applicants.
Anyone interested in requesting an application can contact the Voluntary Action Center at 573-874-2273. The enrollment deadline is Jan. 29.
You must meet the Voluntary Action Center's requirements to be eligible.
Those who do not have a computer in their home or have not received a computer from the program in the past will be given priority.
If there are more applicants than available computers, a drawing will take place.
The computers will be given away on Feb. 27 at the Optimist Building at 1201 Grand Ave.
Monitors will be provided by Columbia Insurance Group and Boone County government.
Due to staffing and security issues, the VAC is only accepting donated computers from the city. Visit the city's website or download the COMO Recycle and Trash app to find other recycling options for old computers.