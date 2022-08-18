Dueling interests between a remote-controlled airplane club and the neighborhood where the planes are flown might end up in the hands of the Columbia City Council.

Residents of a neighborhood near city property leased to the club for an airfield said they have been complaining about the matter for more than five years.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Studying digital and print journalism. Reach me at ejhcwh@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @EJHaas3.

Recommended for you