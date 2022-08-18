Dueling interests between a remote-controlled airplane club and the neighborhood where the planes are flown might end up in the hands of the Columbia City Council.
Residents of a neighborhood near city property leased to the club for an airfield said they have been complaining about the matter for more than five years.
Those neighbors have drawn up a petition with 77 signatures asking the city to reconsider the lease in light of their ongoing complaints about noise and hazards close to their homes.
A group from the neighborhood plans to meet Tuesday with Nick Foster, Fourth Ward council member, and Deputy City Manager Mike Griggs to discuss a possible compromise.
At loggerheads
The Mid-Missouri Radio Control Association has been flying radio-controlled planes as a recreational hobby for at least a decade.
Hours of training and hundreds of dollars are required to acquire and fly one of the planes. To have some flying privileges, prospective pilots need to be members of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, and pilots are advised to get third-party insurance in certain cases.
Originally, the club flew model planes in Bethel Park, but it has since moved to a piece of land owned by the regional wastewater treatment plant near the Longview neighborhood in southwest Columbia.
The city began leasing this land to the club in 2012, renewing the lease in 2020.
The airfield sits 2,000 feet away from Longview, a residential community where neighbors have voiced repeated concerns about safety and noise from the aircraft. Longview sits on the edge of town just east of the Missouri River and west of Scott Boulevard.
Its residents have expressed concern that planes are flown too close to their homes. Additionally, some said the constant noise is unbearable, and one reported crash has neighbors concerned about the potential for fire.
These complaints culminated in a petition of 77 Longview members requesting that the contract between the city and the club be reevaluated. A meeting with Foster and Griggs has been arranged to discuss the future of the contract and negotiate potential compromises.
A growing hobby
Radio-controlled planes didn’t become popular until the 1970s, but they have been around and inspired competitions since at least 1937.
To some fliers, it’s more than a hobby or activity — it’s a sport. The Academy of Model Aeronautics homepage calls it “a unique view of the world.”
Enthusiasts can fly small planes built out of balsa wood, which cost around $100, or invest in planes that can cost more than $10,000 with scaled-down jet engines and computer electronics. Premium model jets can run as much as $30,000.
Some of these planes have wingspans up to 8 feet and weigh up to 55 pounds. An operator on the ground sends signals from a handheld radio transmitter to a receiver that can shift the orientation of the aircraft.
History of complaints
The current secretary and former president of the Longview Homeowners’ Association, Joe Kelly, said complaints about the planes began in 2015.
“We feel that they have gotten louder, and the flights are more frequent (since 2012),” he said. “And while our neighborhood attempted to make complaints to the city starting in 2015, we weren’t getting anywhere because we didn’t know who to speak to.”
While city documents call the flight patterns “typical” for a model plane, Longview resident Renee Kelly claims otherwise.
The planes are louder than a leaf blower, she said, and because she often works from home, the flights often disrupt her job performance. Once, she said, she was interrupted just before giving a presentation to her colleagues — with all her windows and doors closed, the noise still proved disruptive.
Additionally, a reported crash near the neighborhood worries residents. They said the planes are potential fire hazard, especially if they are — as some believe — flying directly over homes and yards, though the Kellys said this is usually not the case.
“One neighbor witnessed a crash,” said Joe Kelly, Renee’s husband.
“In the woods,” she added, “which is part of the property in our neighborhood.”
Steve Forrest, vice president of model airplane club, said the club abides by contract specifications. They remain reasonably quiet and distanced from the Longview neighborhood, he said.
On June 17, Foster and staff from the City Manager’s Office met at the flying field for a demonstration, which was delayed several times due to bad weather.
After conducting a preliminary investigation, Foster said he believes the club is abiding by the guidelines in the contract, but he would like to hear from more residents about their concerns.
“Some members of the Longview neighborhood are saying that the club is flying the planes near their homes and that the noise is problematic for them,” Foster said.
“That’s where we are right now. I have been to the airstrip to see a demonstration of the planes … to check on the noise levels. It appears that they have (abided by guidelines).”