A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Ashland in hopes of postponing further development of Lakeside Ashland, a proposed entertainment venue near Columbia Regional Airport.
The lawsuit takes issue with the way variances and other requests for exemptions to existing ordinances were handled as construction of the development under Nic Parks moved forward.
According to the lawsuit filed Thursday, Ashland's Board of Aldermen approved a conditional-use permit for the development earlier this week, despite at least 40 residents asking that it be put on hold because of noise, fire and traffic concerns.
The lawsuit states that the board did not have the authority to approve the changes and that its members, including Ashland's mayor, were not "disinterested, neutral decision-makers."
Earlier, the Ashland Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit to let construction continue but tabled a final site plan until Boone County fire safety requirements are met and a MoDOT traffic study is completed.
Neighborhood members Lori Wallace and Keith Birkes filed the lawsuit. Both own property near the development and could share an entrance and exit with Lakeside Ashland. They say the board did not even consider their requests.
The duo hopes the lawsuit will result in the city delaying development, as well as grant them additional relief. Otherwise, they say the development would be allowed to continue, making it difficult for any future changes.
Lakeside Ashland would be located on Log Providence Road near the west U.S. 63 exit, opposite the airport exit. According to earlier reporting, The Pinball Company and Parks Amusement CEO Nic Parks originally planned the project for Columbia.
He then discovered 37 acres for sale in Ashland and contacted Mayor Richard Sullivan, who has been enthusiastic about the project. It would include an outdoor movie theater, stage, playground, concession stand and lake.