To learn more about African-American history in Columbia, all you will need soon is a good pair of walking shoes.
Thirteen new commemorative markers for the African-American Heritage Trail will be unveiled in two ceremonies this month, the Sharp End Heritage Committee announced in a press release.
The two-mile walking trail is the culmination of about four years of work and once completed will feature 33 locations and people in all, said James Whitt, chairman of the Sharp End committee.
The commemorative events will take place 4 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 23 in the courtyard behind the Blind Boone Home, 10 N. Fourth St., according to the release.
Whitt said Wednesday’s event will feature seven of the markers, and the second will showcase the other six. He also said some of the 13 markers represent more than one location, recognizing more than 20 locations and people in all.
The markers will be dedicated to a variety of people, sites and companies that were a part of the city’s history.
“It’s a great opportunity for African American people in Columbia to have their history told by people who lived it and grew up in it and understood it and are still talking about it,” Whitt said.
The markers will recognize the “histories of black churches founded during and soon after the conclusion of the Civil War, the first school for blacks in Columbia and its significance, several black business people, legendary horticulturalist Henry Kirklin and more,” the release stated.
There are currently five historic markers installed and dedicated on the trail. The first recognizes Sharp End and was dedicated in 2015. Sharp End is the block on Walnut Street between Fifth and Sixth streets where all businesses once were black-owned until displacement in the 1960s, according to the release.
Whitt said the committee looked to family, community and local businesses among other sources for possible people and places to recognize with the markers.
“They’re part of some untold history,” he said.
He also said the committee did a lot of research to ensure historical accuracy.
Whitt said the trail will be an educational opportunity for visitors as the markers explain the history of what they are dedicated to.
“When we talk about the history of Columbia we want to be inclusive of everybody,” he said. “(The trail) is really a history lesson of black Columbia.”
Whitt said the two unveiling events also will honor the sponsors of the markers.
Columbia Parks and Recreation will begin installation at their designated locations on the trail following the events. Whitt said the committee plans to host a grand opening to celebrate the trail’s completion in spring 2020 and that the trail will then be open for tours by schools, groups and the general public.
“I think it will be a real compliment to who we are as a community to have African Americans recognized for their contributions to the history of our town,” Whitt said.