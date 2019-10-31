This school year, middle schools across Missouri have explored new agricultural curriculum in their classrooms.
“We know that it’s really important to start exposing students to lots of different types of careers,” said Marie Davis, executive treasurer of the Missouri FFA Association. “We’re really excited that this new exploration of agricultural curriculum gives students an opportunity to do this type of career.”
The Missouri FFA Association helped to develop the curriculum along with teachers, agricultural industry professionals and “learning solutions” company Vivayic.
“The new curriculum has been somewhat of an innovator when it comes to agricultural education,” Davis said. “There are companies that work on new curriculum and create new textbooks and worksheets, but as far as what Missouri agriculture education has, we’re kind of on the cutting edge of creating things for our entire state.”
Each module is centered around a different topic and spans nine weeks. Topics include animal science and plant science. By July 2020, curriculum organizers plan to have food science, natural resource and conservation modules available, according to Davis.
Within three years, six topics will be available, according to a news release from FCS Financial. The financial group and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education sponsor the curriculum.
The new modules are located on Missouri FFA’s website. Teachers can access the materials by contacting Marie Davis at Marie.Davis@dese.mo.gov.