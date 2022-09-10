A new Aldi location, set to open by the end of this year, will be constructed on Conley Road.
The location will be Columbia's third Aldi. It will be located north of the Walmart on Conley Road on a plat called Conley Marketplace.
The final plat was approved by the City Council in April. There were some reconfigurations of the lot, including moving the secondary road back after making intersection improvements.
The earliest indication of movement on this project was in June 2021, city planner Russell Palmer wrote in an email. At that time, a concept review and site development plan were available. According to those documents, the project was proposed by Civil Engineering Design Consultants Inc., based in St. Louis, on behalf of Aldi.The documents indicate that the new location's address will be 511 Conley Road.
Rob Jeffries, Aldi's O'Fallon division vice president, confirmed in an email that the store is scheduled to open in 2022.
"When it comes to choosing new store locations, we carefully consider several factors," Jeffries wrote. "Bottom line, we look for convenient locations for our customers that can support a high traffic volume daily."
Jeffries said that, like other Aldi locations, the incoming store looks to employ 15 to 20 people. More information on hiring will be available closer to the grand opening.
While construction takes place in the area, a section of the Hinkson Creek Trail will be closed through November, as previously reported by the Missourian.
