A new Aldi location, set to open by the end of this year, will be constructed on Conley Road.

The location will be Columbia's third Aldi. It will be located north of the Walmart on Conley Road on a plat called Conley Marketplace.

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and English Reach me at fcs2d8@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

