Amazon opened a new distribution center in Ashland this June. As the holidays are approaching, the new center will be facing its first holiday rush.

According to information from Andy DiOrio, regional PR manager for Amazon, since its opening in June, the Ashland delivery station has delivered over a million packages as of October. Over two million packages are expected to be delivered at the location by the end of 2022.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism focused on reporting and writing. Reach me at olivia.rodriguez@mail.missouri.edu

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you