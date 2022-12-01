Amazon opened a new distribution center in Ashland this June. As the holidays are approaching, the new center will be facing its first holiday rush.
According to information from Andy DiOrio, regional PR manager for Amazon, since its opening in June, the Ashland delivery station has delivered over a million packages as of October. Over two million packages are expected to be delivered at the location by the end of 2022.
The average number of packages delivered to customers in the greater Ashland area daily is around 23,000 during the holidays, a significant increase from non-holiday periods, according to DiOrio.
“Our Ashland delivery station delivers on Amazon’s promise of meeting customer expectations in mid-Missouri, delivering thousands of smiles daily,” Bruce Bax, site leader for Amazon’s Ashland delivery station, said. “In these types of buildings, customer orders are prepared for last-mile delivery to customers. Packages go from our site to customers’ front doors.”
According to DiOrio, the facility is looking to add another 30 associates before the end of the year. Currently, the facility has hired around 130 employees.
The facility serves approximately a 50-mile radius throughout mid-Missouri.
“This is certainly an exciting time of year for us as orders have definitely picked up, further highlighting the importance of Amazon’s first facility in mid-Missouri so we can help all of our customers in this region receive their orders as efficiently as possible,” Bax said.