Two new directors will help lead the True/False Film Fest and Ragtag Cinema.
The artistic director position will be filled by London-based film and events programmer Chloe Trayner, who will work remotely from the U.K. until she can obtain a visa to work in the U.S., according to a Thursday announcement.
The music director and film programmer position will be filled by Eric Allen Hatch, a film and music critic and curator from Baltimore.
This year’s film fest will mark its first without any of the original directors since its founding in 2004.
Trayner and Hatch will join current programmers Amir George and Ted Rogers. The Ragtag Film Society also plans to hire a fourth programmer to round out its team, according to its news release.
Trayner is the former festival director of London’s Open City Documentary Festival and founder of the Assembly Documentary Development Lab. According to the news release, she plans to use her experience with nonfiction film to approach community engagement and artist development in new ways.
“True/False is a festival that I’ve been following for years really kind of as a fan from afar,” Trayner said. “I think my main goal is just keep building on the legacy that’s already been built.”
Hatch is the former director of the Maryland Film Festival and co-founder of nonprofit video library Beyond Video. He also has experience collaborating with musicians such as Dan Deacon, Animal Collective and Beach House.
The 19th edition of the festival will take place March 3-6, 2022. The acclaimed festival was originally founded by David Wilson and Paul Sturtz as a showcase for documentary films and is highly attended by filmmakers and enthusiasts from around the world.