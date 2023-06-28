The city of Columbia issued a new boil water advisory Wednesday for the Thornbrook area that expires at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

This new advisory was issued because the water pressure dropped below 20 pounds per square inch (p.s.i), Matt Nestor, public information specialist for City of Columbia Utilities, said in an email.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. 

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.