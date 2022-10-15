Some Columbia residents feel the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has handled cases improperly in the past, diminishing public trust in the judicial system.

Wanting to build that trust, community members met Thursday with new county prosecutor Roger Johnson in what event moderator Gary Oxenhandler called “a unique opportunity.” Members of the public shared their most pressing concerns with Johnson. Issues discussed included systemic racism, legal concerns surrounding abortion, marijuana and other legal processes.

