Some Columbia residents feel the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has handled cases improperly in the past, diminishing public trust in the judicial system.
Wanting to build that trust, community members met Thursday with new county prosecutor Roger Johnson in what event moderator Gary Oxenhandler called “a unique opportunity.” Members of the public shared their most pressing concerns with Johnson. Issues discussed included systemic racism, legal concerns surrounding abortion, marijuana and other legal processes.
Shaunda Hamilton, executive director of Boone County Community Against Violence, organized the event in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County and the Columbia NAACP.
”A lot of times with prosecutors, we don’t know who they are, we don’t know what they do, we don’t know anything about them,” Hamilton said. “I wanted him to talk to anyone who had any issues and see what the community was going through and their thoughts about the situation.”
Hamilton also said she felt apprehensive to speak to Johnson or the prosecuting attorney’s office while planning the event.
Hamilton’s daughter, Nadria Wright, was murdered at 18 years old in 2019. The man charged with her murder received a seven-year sentence after prosecutors reduced his charge with a plea deal. Hamilton said a seven-year prison sentence does not do justice for her daughter’s death.
”As a survivor and victim, my process didn’t go so well,” Hamilton said about her experience with the previous prosecutor attorney.
Systemic racismAttendees questioned Johnson about his plan to address racism in the local legal system.
Some ways the office addresses the issue is by providing staff with training on implicit bias, inclusion and diversity annually, Johnson said. But he recognized that not enough has been done to tackle systemic racism in the judicial system.
Johnson said the problem is that despite well-meaning efforts “to try to reach fair outcomes regardless of people’s backgrounds, we’re still failing,” he said.
Johnson added he is working to identify other community resources to provide training to prosecutors and look for other solutions to address the problem.
National issues
Due to the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, people asked if Johnson’s office would join the pledge among prosecutors to not pursue abortion-related cases.
Johnson said it’s premature to join the pledge, and that he’s concerned by the likelihood that the attorney general’s office can sue a local prosecutors for not complying with state law. “In this context I think there’s a higher risk of that,” he said. More than 80 elected prosecutors across the country have joined the pledge.
Johnson added that the statute excludes women from being prosecuted. Rather, it’s directed specifically to doctors who perform abortions.
{p dir=”ltr”}
{p dir=”ltr”}He also said that he is still engaging in conversations about the issue with local activists to hear perspectives. “I certainly don’t feel like I know everything, and I appreciate feedback about that.”
Another topic of national interest that arose in the meeting was the legalization of recreational marijuana. Johnson said his office is not proceeding with marijuana cases until Nov. 8, when voters will decide whether recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri. “If it passes, those cases will be eliminated. Over time, there will also be expungement of marijuana convictions.”
The statute still provides civil penalties for those under 21 in possession of the substance and smoking in public, he said. It’s unclear how the statute will be implemented, or what entity will be responsible for enforcing it.
Legal processes{p dir=”ltr”}Several attendees asked questions about processes of the criminal justice system such as filing charges, bond issues and plea bargaining.
{p dir=”ltr”}Johnson said that the standard the office follows is only to file charges if it can prove beyond a reasonable doubt in front of a jury that the person committed the crime, or, unless the attorney sincerely believes that the person committed the offense.
{p dir=”ltr”}”The ethical standard in Missouri is that a prosecutor can’t file charges unless they are supported by probable cause, but our standards are higher than that,” he said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Johnson said one of the myths he wanted to correct was the belief that there is a high jail population of people with misdemeanors and minor offenses. “And that’s just not true in Boone County,” he said.
{p dir=”ltr”}From this week’s report, only three of all the people taken into custody in Boone County committed misdemeanors, Johnson said.
{p dir=”ltr”}He also said one of the main strategies that his office is implementing is to make bond decisions based on what they think is fair and not what the bond schedule is. A bond schedule is a predetermined bail amount that is set when a judge is not present.
{p dir=”ltr”}Johnson said he is trying to brainstorm strategies to address bonds for people who are homeless. “We’re trying to find ways in which we can get them engaged with services, rather than continuing that cycle.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Johnson also explained the process of plea bargaining, where the defendant pleads guilty to a lesser charge in agreement with the prosecutor.
{p dir=”ltr”}To avoid overcharging perpetrators of a crime, Johnson said he has instructed his staff not to charge based on technically of the statutes, but to consider critically what the person has done to deserve consequences.
{p dir=”ltr”}”Part of the reason for this is to ensure that people are not being forced or unfairly pressured to plead to something they didn’t do and also credibility in front of the judge or jury,” he said.
{p dir=”ltr”}At the end of the meeting Hamilton said in an interview that she would like the community to continue having these discussions with Johnson about other topics, such as juvenile courts.
{p dir=”ltr”}“The hope is that the relationship gets better with the community, that there is more trust,” she said.