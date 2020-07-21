The Boone Hospital Board of Trustees has named a new CEO to lead the Boone Health System as it transitions to independent management.
Boone Hospital Center announced in August it would be ending the relationship with BJC HealthCare once its lease ends at the end of the year. BJC HealthCare, which is based in St. Louis, has managed Boone Hospital Center for more than 30 years.
Troy Greer was announced as the trustee’s choice Tuesday, according to a news release. Greer is the current CEO of Lovelace Medical Center and Heart Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he has worked since 2007.
Greer will begin his new role at Boone Hospital Center Sept. 1.
Greer holds a bachelor’s degree in health care management from the University of Alabama as well as a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s of science in health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Greer was selected for the position out of almost 200 applicants, Board of Trustees Chairperson Jerry Kennett said in the release.
Eight applicants were chosen for phone interviews, and three were then chosen as finalists. The three finalists visited Columbia and met with the trustees, hospital staff, managers and community members, according to the release.
Kennett previously said the board was looking for a candidate who had experience managing and running a hospital of similar size to Boone. It also wanted someone ready for the challenge of transitioning from a large management system to independent management.
“We are excited to have someone of Troy Greer’s stature and accomplishments lead us as we embark upon our mission as an independent community hospital system,” Kennett said in the release.