A new bus shelter designed by MU students in 2014 will be placed in front of the Columbia Public Library next year, according to a news release.
After taking five years to choose the location of the new shelter and finalizing the cost of construction, Dale Lynn, the city’s transportation superintendent said that the hope is to finish the installation before June.
The front panel of the new shelter will include art work, and the roof will be filled with plants. In addition, a solar lighting and charging system will be attached to one side of the shelter.The estimated cost for the shelter is $25,000, which includes finalizing the design, building the structure and purchasingvegetation for the green roof{, art work and solar panels.
Lynn said the city plans to have a total of 40 bus shelters in the next three to five years They will likely be a mix of new and current designs.
“But plans for other shelters has not come out yet,” Lynn added. He said future plans for additional new bus shelters will announced in the spring based on the actual cost of the first shelter.
In the spring semester of 2014, students in the Sustainable Technologies class of MU Architectural Studies proposed several new designs. The winning design was decided the same year after a public vote.