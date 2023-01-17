 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New businesses opened across Columbia in new year

New businesses opened across Columbia in new year

A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city.

Wendy’s

Cortez Turner (CQ) eats lunch at a window at the new Wendy’s location on

Cortez Turner eats lunch with a window view on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the new Wendy’s location in Columbia. This location is the 40th Wendy’s in the state of Missouri.
Customers mill around inside the new Wendy’s location on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at

Customers mill around inside the new Wendy’s location on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at South Ninth Street in Columbia. The restaurant opened on Jan. 16.
A tip jar sits next to the cash register at Rise & Grind Coffee on Tuesday, Jan. 17

A tip jar sits next to the cash register on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Rise & Grind Coffee in Columbia. The restaurant serves The Grind coffee and B&B bagels.
Jadah Burke (CQ) helps a customer with their order at Rise & Grind Coffee on

Jadah Burke, left, helps a customer with their order on Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023,  at Rise & Grind Coffee in Columbia. Burke started working at Rise & Grind before the shop opened on Jan. 11.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government reporter, spring 2023 Reach me at lsm8w5@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700!

  • General Assignment and Courts reporter. Reach me via email at amsdb5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying photojournalism and documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in sociology and a certificate in sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you