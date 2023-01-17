New businesses opened across Columbia in new year

A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city.
Wendy’s
After about nine months of construction, Wendy’s has opened a brand new restaurant at 308 S. Ninth St. The opening took place on Jan. 16, and Wendy’s Area Director Stephanie Johnson said the company is ready to bring the restaurant chain into the college-town atmosphere.
The spot, previously occupied by Moe’s Southwestern Grill, was bought by the company Hamra Enterprises, which is owned by former MU student Sam Hamra, Johnson said.
This is Hamra Enterprises’ first Wendy’s location in the state of Missouri that does not have a drive-through option, Johnson said, because the anticipated crowd is mostly made of up students close to MU’s campus.
Johnson said that though construction began in the summer of 2022, the idea for the new location has been in the works for over five years. She said that the restaurant used to have a location a few blocks down from the newly built one, and the company wants to pick up from where they left off in terms of having a location closer to campus.
“I’m just wanting to get the Columbia market back downtown,” Johnson said. “So we’re going to try it again. See what happens.”
Rise and Grind
The Grind Coffee House opened a new business this year that puts the spotlight on bagels rather than coffee. Rise and Grind, located at 904 Elm St. Suite 100, sources the dough for their bagels from B&B Bagel Company and offers a full bagel menu that includes sandwiches made in-house, owner of Rise and Grind and The Grind Coffee House Aucky El-Tayash said.
The grab-and-go style shop also sells donuts from Elianna’s Donut Shop and features artwork by local artist Adrienne Luther, El-Tayash said.
The Grind Coffee House has established multiple locations around Columbia, all with varying hours depending on what time of day it expects the most activity.
Aiming to be a quick and easy breakfast and lunch stop, El-Tayash said this specific location’s hours differ from other locations in that it closes at around 2 to 3 p.m. depending on the day of the week.
El-Tayash said the shop will be temporarily closed on Mondays to give employees a break and to ease into running the business.ac
“I like the slow and steady rise, rather than being slammed right at the beginning,” El-Tayash said.
He says once the business is up and running for longer, the bagel shop will begin to open on Mondays as well.
Tacos 4 Life
Tacos 4 Life is a family-friendly Mexican restaurant that opened its first Columbia location — Missouri’s second — on Dec. 12, 2022 at 511 Green Meadows Road, State Traveling Manager for Tacos 4 Life Cilina Touch said.
The Arkansas-based establishment includes menu items such as tacos, salads, rice bowls and nachos. Touch said the restaurant donates a meal to a child in need through the organization Feed My Starving Children every time a taco, bowl, salad or quesadilla is sold. Individual donations of any size are also accepted in the shop.