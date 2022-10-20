Columbia has a variety of new restaurants and businesses that aim to open in the next few months.
MyHouse, Tacos 4 Life, Wendy's and Irene's BBQ are some of the businesses that plan to open soon.
MyHouse is officially reopening Friday at 2 p.m. at 119 S. Seventh St. after being shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release from MyHouse, the opening comes after the original nightclub underwent $7 million worth of additions and renovations, making it double the original size.
MyHouse now has a 6,000-square-foot, two-story addition to the main building with a rooftop deck and retractable exterior wall, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, and large-screen televisions and jumbotrons placed throughout its indoor and outdoor spaces, according to the release.
MyHouse owner Dan Rader said the new venue is a hybrid between a nightclub, sports bar and concert venue. He said all of these sections will be open to the public starting this weekend.
To kick off its opening, Rader said MyHouse will have live music all day Friday and Saturday and will be offering free food such as hotdogs and hamburgers.
Drew Vaden, Tacos 4 Life franchisee, said the restaurant is looking to have a soft opening Dec. 8 and a grand opening Dec. 13.
Tacos 4 Life is a gourmet taco shop and a mission-based company. It is partnered with Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit that works to fight child starvation. For each entree sold at Tacos 4 Life, 24 cents is donated to provide a meal for a child.
Other than tacos, the restaurant will also serve salads, rice bowls, nachos and more.
Tacos 4 Life will be located at 511 E. Green Meadows Road.
There will be a new Wendy's located on Ninth Street in downtown Columbia across from the Missouri School of Journalism.
The fast-food restaurant was originally meant to open this fall, but its date may be pushed back to December.
Eve Metheny from Hamra Enterprises, a Wendy's franchise based in southwest Missouri, said the delay is due to supply chain issues.
Once the Wendy's downtown opens, Columbia will officially have five Wendy's locations.
The owners of the Barred Owl and Butcher Table are opening a new barbecue restaurant in Columbia.
The restaurant, Irene's BBQ, is predicted to open in early 2023, said Tim Eisenhauer, the head baker at Barred Owl.
Eisenhauer said Irene's will offer dishes inspired by barbecuing traditions of the southern U.S. through Mexico, into South America and the Caribbean, according to previous reporting.
The restaurant will be located at 711 N. College Ave. and will offer catering and 30 draft beers.
