The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will open a new Central Pantry location this fall in collaboration with Compass Health Network, according to a news release Thursday.
The new location, which will be on Business Loop 70, is under renovation and is on schedule to open in Fall 2023. It will include a larger, more accessible retail space than the current location on Big Bear Boulevard, in addition to a demonstration kitchen and a tenant space for Compass Health Network, according to the release.
“We’re really excited about that,” said Katie Adkins, director of communications and marketing for the food bank, in an interview Thursday. “It means that our neighbors are going to have access to preventive and primary health care services right out of the new Central Pantry location.”
Adkins explained that the food bank has been interested in creating a space to serve the “whole person,” and that it has been searching for a health care partnership to help reach that goal. Now, food insecurity and health care will be able to be addressed in one place.
“We know that our neighbors who have trouble getting access to enough nutritious food sometimes have trouble getting access to other things, like health care,” she said.
Adkins said that Compass Health has a similar service area to the food bank, and that the two nonprofits often serve the same community members. Bringing the two organizations together is something that Adkins and the organizations hope will be “really transformative for our neighbors and the community at large,” she said.
“Since Compass Health Network is dedicated to engaging and empowering communities, partnering with The Food Bank to support whole-person wellness and reduce barriers to access is a natural progression of our work,” said Karen Cade, vice president of corporate services for Compass Health Network’s central region, in the release.
Compass Health Network aims to provide Missourians with comprehensive care, ranging from behavioral health to dental and primary, according to the organization’s website. There are currently 9 locations in Columbia for various services.
Compass Health uses a sliding fee program, which offers services at a discount to those who need it, to reduce barriers for patients, according to the release. Free events for preventive health measures will also take place throughout the year.
The agreement between the two organizations will begin when the food bank location opens and continue for five years, according to the release.
In addition to this partnership, the release announced plans for the Central Pantry location to host several other services to spread information about Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), health insurance, utilities assistance, legal support and more.