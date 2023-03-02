The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will open a new Central Pantry location this fall in collaboration with Compass Health Network, according to a news release Thursday.

The new location, which will be on Business Loop 70, is under renovation and is on schedule to open in Fall 2023. It will include a larger, more accessible retail space than the current location on Big Bear Boulevard, in addition to a demonstration kitchen and a tenant space for Compass Health Network, according to the release.

