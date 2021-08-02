A new autism center, scheduled to open downtown in September, is accepting referrals for children between the ages of 18 months and 18 years.
UCP Heartland Autism Services already has eight patients on the referral list. The center on South Fourth Street in Columbia works with children one-on-one and in social skills groups, according to Laura Barnes, the center’s clinical director.
The clinic will also work with parents by involving them in sessions and teaching them how to apply what is learned in therapy in a home setting.
The center’s approach is based on applied behavior analysis, a type of therapy that focuses on increasing independence and decreasing health and safety risks, according to Barnes.
Applied behavior analysis can be more intensive than other therapies, Barnes said. Children could spend up to 30 hours on applied behavior analysis working toward specialized treatment goals.
“A big cornerstone of the therapy we do is making sure that it is completely individualized for each client’s needs,” she said.
Barnes said the center recommends that children also take speech-language and occupational therapy at another facility.
For the clinic to be able to see more patients, more board-certified behavior analysts and registered behavior technicians are needed, Barnes said.
Applied behavior analysis is in demand across the country, she said. As a licensed board-certified behavior analyst for 12 years, she has watched the waiting lists grow for the service.
“The demand far outweighs the available providers,” she said. “There’s a ton of demand for the services, and there’s not enough people to fill it.”
Board-certified behavior analysts work directly with children to supervise therapy, create treatment plans and design program objectives. Registered behavior technicians are then responsible for implementing the therapy plans.
Becoming a registered behavior technician can be difficult but rewarding, Barnes said. “You become really close with the families you work with,” she said.
After providing services, the clinic will bill a public insurance plan, such as Medicaid or Missouri First Step, an intervention program that provides help for families with young children with disabilities.
UCP Heartland Autism Services is part of the non-profit United Cerebral Palsy Heartland organization based in St. Louis that helps adults and children so they can thrive in their environments.
Founded in 1953, UCP Heartland originally worked only with cerebral palsy clients, but over the years it has expanded to help those with autism, Down syndrome, traumatic brain injury and other intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Barnes earned a degree in psychology from Western Michigan University. During her studies, she said she worked with older adults with developmental disabilities and learned about applied behavior analysis.
“That was where I kind of fell in love with it,” she said.
After graduate studies at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, she became a board-certified behavior analyst. After moving to Missouri, she worked with autistic children at the Thompson Center.
“Being able to work and learn from a lot of the doctors and researchers there was a really fantastic experience,” Barnes said about her time at the Thompson Center.
Barnes said her values and goals lined up with UCP Heartland’s mission.
“When I started in the field, I worked with nonprofits and it was something I really enjoyed doing, so it’s nice to get back to that,” she said.
Reflecting on the nature of her work, she said, “I think autistic kids see the world in a different way, and it’s really fun for me and the staff to see the world in a different perspective, too.”