The next city manager will be announced at a community briefing Monday.
The event will be at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers in the Daniel Boone City Building, according to a news release Thursday from the council.
The public will hear from both Mayor Brian Treece and the next city manager, the release said.
The announcement comes after a six-month search for the position following City Manager John Glascock's announcement in June that he would retire Jan. 14.
The City Council said in a news release last Friday that they had reviewed 32 applications and pre-screened 10 with CPS HR Consulting. They said three candidates had progressed to in-person interviews. The names of the final candidates have not been made public.
Last week, both Treece and Second Ward Council member Andrea Waner, in emails to the Missourian, cited a "volatile" job market as the reason why the search was more private than those done in the past.
Their comments came after the Missourian reported Dec. 7 that an announcement about the city manager would be made Dec. 20, with no other information. The lack of additional information about the search continued in Thursday's news release.
In a statement last Friday, the council said it was aware of community expectations for a city manager because of the feedback received before Glascock was hired. The statement said the council kept that feedback in mind while conducting this city manager search.