De’Carlon Seewood isn’t just switching offices as he prepares to become Columbia’s new city manager; he’s also meeting with department directors, local agency heads, city employees and everyone in between.
“The number one priority for me right now is we have to do a better job of engaging our employees and our citizens,” he said.
Seewood will take over from current City Manager John Glascock on Jan. 15 after being deputy city manager since 2019. He previously served as city manager in Berkeley and Ferguson, as well as Richton Park, Illinois.
The inaccessibility of council meetings and city government operations have been on Seewood’s mind as he prepares to step into the role, along with policy issues such as homelessness and community policing.
For any issue, Seewood sees city government as a service organization. While Glascock embraced “letting managers manage and trusting people to do their job,” Seewood said he hopes to focus on internal collaboration and citizen engagement.
Policy priorities
Seewood said he wants to bring city government to more people by offering text communication and virtual opportunities. He also aspires to hire residents to be the “voice and ears” of the city within neighborhoods and help set up community meetings as part of a “connector program.”
“One thing I want to see during the summertime are those nice community barbecues where you have the police department, the fire department and public works all out mixing with our citizens,” he said.
He also hopes to use community engagement to help address homelessness and affordable housing, policy priorities he mentioned at the meeting announcing his appointment Monday.
Seewood sees an opportunity to use a portion of the city’s incoming $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to incentivize affordable housing development if it emerges as a priority in the community input process.
“Columbia has a lot of housing that’s being developed, but it’s not affordable. And so, how do we incentivize developers to look at trying to build something that’s affordable?” he asked. “But in order to do that, you’ve got to meet with people.”
Seewood also said he plans to continue developing and progressing the city’s community policing initiative.
He said he knows community policing means different things to different people and communities. As city manager of Ferguson during the turmoil after the death of Michael Brown, he helped organize events and meetings to encourage the police department to be more active in the community.
Seewood said this symbiotic approach to law enforcement is crucial to his vision for Columbia, but community policing also involves addressing the root causes and conditions of violence — poverty, education, housing and jobs.
“It’s about someone being embedded in a neighborhood,” he said. “That means the officers know Mrs. Johnson down the street. They know the people and the issues in that neighborhood, so they are part of the community. And when you have those types of programs, what you find is that you just start building trust.”
Law enforcement has to be fully engaged in the vision for it to work, he said. As the city looks to hire more police officers and fill gaps in the system, Seewood said he wants to “ensure they’re hired understanding that community policing is the way we police.”
He also wants to give citizens more access to information about community policing progress and other government operations through an online dashboard.
“In my mind, we could use that for everything, so we’ll have a process where people can actually see what’s going on, understand exactly what’s being done and hold us accountable.”
New era of city government
Seewood won’t be the only official stepping into a new role with the city in 2022. In April, Columbia residents will elect a new mayor and at least one new council member. He noted the city is also undergoing a massive hiring process, since it’s lacking employees across many departments.
Seewood’s vision for this new wave of city government is to show potential employees the value in serving the community and the benefits of working for the city.
“Local government has the ability to touch someone’s life more than any other level,” Seewood said. “And to be part of those processes to help improve someone’s life is extremely important to me.”
He said he hopes he and other city employees will be able to create positive change.
What that looks like depends on the issue. Success could mean finishing a center to house people and provide support services, developing homes for underserved and middle-class people, or improving jobs and finding space for new business owners to develop.
Regardless, the first step toward getting there, Seewood said, is meeting with people where they are.
“It’s about being present and prepared to have that open door and communicate well with our citizens.”