The new website for the city of Columbia launches this weekend, according to a Thursday tweet from the city. 

The site has been developed through a collaboration between two divisions: the Communications and Creative Services and Information Technology. They drew upon input provided from a 2020 survey, according to the city's announcement.

The site is currently available in beta format at staging.CoMo.gov.

During the redesign process, some information has been consolidated or reorganized.

The updated site uses toggles and table of contents tools to help simplify and streamline user experience. It will also be functional on mobile devices.

A prompt on the lower right side of the site asks for user feedback. The city will use this feedback to continue improving the site.

  Reporter, Summer 2021

  Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government.

