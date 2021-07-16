The new website for the city of Columbia launches this weekend, according to a Thursday tweet from the city.
A newly designed https://t.co/mT71vNujL0 website will launch this weekend! We invite you to check out the new website and provide your feedback so that we can continue to improve it for our residents. The current site will be become https://t.co/Y8WZzoigT7 for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/84BBAOsxDY— City of Columbia, MO (@CoMoGov) July 15, 2021
The site has been developed through a collaboration between two divisions: the Communications and Creative Services and Information Technology. They drew upon input provided from a 2020 survey, according to the city's announcement.
The site is currently available in beta format at staging.CoMo.gov.
During the redesign process, some information has been consolidated or reorganized.
The updated site uses toggles and table of contents tools to help simplify and streamline user experience. It will also be functional on mobile devices.
A prompt on the lower right side of the site asks for user feedback. The city will use this feedback to continue improving the site.